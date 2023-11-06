'Peaking' Australia ready for Afghanistan spin threat

If Australia defeats Afghanistan in Tuesday's World Cup match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai they will join India and South Africa in the semi-finals.

'I think that would be the beauty of it if we were able to get there,' says Steve Smith.

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell bats during Australia's nets session at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Monday. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Australia seems to be peaking at the right time, given they have five victories on the trot in the World Cup, and are on the cusp of joining India and South Africa as the third team in the semi-finals, feels former skipper Steve Smith.

While India is set to finish atop the points table, South Africa are currently placed second, having qualified for the final four.

Australia can join the two teams if they win their upcoming clash against Afghanistan in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Smith feels the team is heading in the right direction after a bad start in the tournament.

"You do want to be peaking at the right time in the end, but obviously you need to do enough to make the semi-finals. I think that would be the beauty of it if we were able to get there," he told the media before Australia's training session at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

"You know we had a rough start; we lost two games and we have gradually, I guess, progressed as we have gone along and there are still areas we can work on," said Smith, adding that even though all-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell are back to training it remains to be seen if they get the nod for the Afghanistan match.

He said India's monumental win over South Africa, the second-best team in the tournament, makes the challenge even more difficult for Australia going ahead.

"Tomorrow (Tuesday) is a big game for us. I think if we win we qualify, if that is correct. I think you want to be peaking at the right time for sure and the two teams up top are playing really good cricket, in particular India, who beat the second team, South Africa, yesterday pretty convincingly.

"They are going to be tough to beat; there is no doubt about that. But I think we are playing some good cricket, so hopefully we can have a good day, get ourselves in there and give ourselves a chance," the middle-order batter added.

Smith urged the Australian players to get behind skipper Pat Cummins, who has worked hard to pull the team out of a precarious position after losing two games at the start.

"He has improved as it has sort of gone on. He has got the tempos of the game, he is understanding the pace of the game a lot more and, like I said, he has not done it a lot; so he is sort of working into it.

"He has done a terrific job after we were particularly 0-2, to get us in the position where we are now. We are right behind him and hopefully we can play well for him," said Smith.

He revealed dealing with the issue of vertigo as he addressed the media but hoped that he would be fine for the game.

"Occasionally, I have had a few episodes, so I can tell you it is not the funnest space to be in, but yeah, I will go out and have a hit and hopefully be okay and we will see how we go."

Australia taking on Afghanistan in a cricket game will have political notes added as well after Cricket Australia cancelled their ODI series earlier this year. However, Smith refused to comment on the issue.

"It is far above my pay grade. We obviously played against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup at home recently and we are playing tomorrow so it is not a question for me," he said.

The Australia batter praised Afghanistan for winning key moments in this World Cup. Placed at the sixth position, Afghanistan still have a chance to make it to the semi-finals.

"They have won some key moments in games against some good teams and clearly their spinners are a big threat. They are quality bowlers and they have got some batters particularly at the top of the order that are taking the game on and can take it away from you."

Australia have won the last four games having batted first and Smith hinted they could stick with the winning formula given how the other teams have performed at the Wankhede stadium.

"Firstly, I'm not sure. I think (at) this ground we have seen South Africa score 400-odd I think batting first; it can be a very good chasing ground so we have got to sum up few things up obviously before we make that decision," he said.

With Adam Zampa leading the bowling chart among highest wicket-takers in the World Cup, Smith said the leg-spinner has been at the top of his game.

"He has progressed beautifully throughout this tournament. He bowled beautifully the other night and, to be fair, England batters probably did not put him under as much pressure as we thought they might have done," Smith said, talking about his 3/21 against England in Ahmedabad.

"He controlled his length and his pace beautifully and it is probably as good as I have seen him bowl, to be fair; and did he not just have a good day out with that ball and in the field!? It was a special day for him and yeah pleased to see."