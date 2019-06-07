Kohli penalised by municipality for wasting drinking water

June 07, 2019 21:29 IST

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: India's cricket captain Virat Kohli.

India cricket captain Virat Kohli has been fined Rs 500 by the Gurgaon Municipal Corporation for wastage of drinking water at his Gurgaon residence, officials said on Friday.

The fine was imposed after a domestic help was found cleaning a car with running water from a pipe outside Kohli's DLF Phase 1 residence in Gurgaon.

"A penalty of Rs 500 was immediately imposed as per rules on Wednesday and the fine amount was also remitted. The worker was using running water to clean the car, leading to wastage of water," Public Relation Officer, Gurgaon Municipal Corporation, S S Rohilla told PTI.

Rohilla said various teams of the civic body go around inspecting water wastage in the city and had taken cognisance of the matter.

Gurgaon has a canal-based water supply system.

"We issue advisories from time to time, requesting people to judiciously use drinking water. Whether supply water or ground water, if spent like this, it gets wasted. In this case, the worker could have used bucket instead of running water," the officer said.

He added that penalties have been imposed on many for wasting water, adding lot of times people use drinking water during gardening as well.

Kohli is currently in England where he is leading the Indian team at the Cricket World Cup.