WC diary: Little Ziva lights up gloomy Southampton

June 06, 2019 10:44 IST

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni with his daughter Ziva. Photograph: Mahendra Singh Dhoni/Instagram



On tours, Dhoni is most relaxed when daughter Ziva is around. A regular fixture during Chennai Super Kings' home matches, the little one was in the mood for some cookies

as she was accompanied by a member of the team support staff into the refreshment room for the media.But it was hilarious when a member of ICC's broadcast team thought it to be an opportune moment for a selfie with Ziva.However, her request was politely declined by the member of the support staff and rightly so for security reasons.