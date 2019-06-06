News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » WC diary: Little Ziva lights up gloomy Southampton

WC diary: Little Ziva lights up gloomy Southampton

June 06, 2019 10:44 IST

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni with his daughter Ziva. Photograph: Mahendra Singh Dhoni/Instagram

On tours, Dhoni is most relaxed when daughter Ziva is around. A regular fixture during Chennai Super Kings' home matches, the little one was in the mood for some cookies

as she was accompanied by a member of the team support staff into the refreshment room for the media.

But it was hilarious when a member of ICC's broadcast team thought it to be an opportune moment for a selfie with Ziva.

However, her request was politely declined by the member of the support staff and rightly so for security reasons.

AGENCIES
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
 

More like this

ICC objects to army insignia on Dhoni's gloves

ICC objects to army insignia on Dhoni's gloves

De Villiers' offer to play in World Cup rejected

De Villiers' offer to play in World Cup rejected

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use