News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Australia's World Cup turnaround secrets revealed

Australia's World Cup turnaround secrets revealed

Source: PTI
October 25, 2023 21:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

We're starting to play to our potential: Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins

IMAGE: Pat Cummins lauded the efforts of his bowlers. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Australia captain Pat Cummins on Wednesday said the five-time champions were slowly coming to their groove and have started playing in the manner they are known for, after a slow start to their World Cup campaign.

Australia endured a poor start to the World Cup, losing to hosts India and South Africa in their first two games before bouncing back with three consecutive wins -- over Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Netherlands.

 

The Australians hammered Netherlands by a massive 309 runs here on Wednesday, the biggest in the World Cup in terms of margin of runs and second biggest in the ODI history.

"Just about the complete game. Couldn't be happier. We are starting to play to our potential and play in the style we talk about. We had another good batting powerplay," Cummins said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Glenn Maxwell (106 off 44 balls) struck the fastest century of the World Cup and blew away the Dutch attack to score his ton off just 40 balls, while Warner struck 104 off 93 balls to power Australia to 399 for eight after opting to bat.

Asked about Maxwell's knock, Cummins said: "That was crazy. Thought we both contributed equally in that 100-run partnership."

Cummins also lauded the efforts of his bowlers.

"It's what we are aiming for. We've bowled quite well but without a lot of luck. (Adam) Zampa, another four-for."

Australia will next take on Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand in Dharamsala on October 28.

"They (New Zealand) are a good side. They've played in Dharamsala before. Its a big game, its a World Cup. We are in a good space, can't wait to get there."

Cummins also pointed out the areas where they need to work on.

"I don't think we have totally nailed the 50 overs with the bat yet."

Player-of-the-match Maxwell said his whirlwind knock was a confidence-booster for him.

He said right decision-making and planning worked in his favour in the small Arun Jaitley stadium.

"Not something I set out to do. Just situation of the game," Maxwell said about his record century.

"Wanted to put a good platform for the back end and cash in on this ground. Ball can run away quite quickly. Nice to get in rhythm. (What clicked) Just making good decisions. Give myself a little bit of time and give myself a bit of confidence and platform. Huge confidence booster knowing I've got that in my locker.

"Doubts can creep in when not scoring consistently but good to score this."

The explosive right-handed batter said it was a clinical performance from his side.

"Close to the perfect game if you score 400 and bowl them out for under 100. Lot of guys got to have a hit. We've had three really good wins in a row," Maxwell said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Dravid & Co Enjoy Day Out In The Hills!
Dravid & Co Enjoy Day Out In The Hills!
Rankings: Gill narrows gap with Babar for top spot
Rankings: Gill narrows gap with Babar for top spot
The secret behind Virat Kohli's longetivity
The secret behind Virat Kohli's longetivity
WB minister hospitalised after fainting in court
WB minister hospitalised after fainting in court
Shall I shoot myself too? RPF jawan asked wife
Shall I shoot myself too? RPF jawan asked wife
Vikram lander raised dust on landing, created Halo
Vikram lander raised dust on landing, created Halo
Maratha quota: Nizam-era document panel gets extension
Maratha quota: Nizam-era document panel gets extension

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

PHOTOS: Australia have Netherlands on the mat

PHOTOS: Australia have Netherlands on the mat

Injured Pandya set to miss more World Cup matches

Injured Pandya set to miss more World Cup matches

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances