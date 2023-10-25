Australia's World Cup turnaround secrets revealed

We're starting to play to our potential: Pat Cummins

IMAGE: Pat Cummins lauded the efforts of his bowlers. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Australia captain Pat Cummins on Wednesday said the five-time champions were slowly coming to their groove and have started playing in the manner they are known for, after a slow start to their World Cup campaign.

Australia endured a poor start to the World Cup, losing to hosts India and South Africa in their first two games before bouncing back with three consecutive wins -- over Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Netherlands.

The Australians hammered Netherlands by a massive 309 runs here on Wednesday, the biggest in the World Cup in terms of margin of runs and second biggest in the ODI history.

"Just about the complete game. Couldn't be happier. We are starting to play to our potential and play in the style we talk about. We had another good batting powerplay," Cummins said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Glenn Maxwell (106 off 44 balls) struck the fastest century of the World Cup and blew away the Dutch attack to score his ton off just 40 balls, while Warner struck 104 off 93 balls to power Australia to 399 for eight after opting to bat.

Asked about Maxwell's knock, Cummins said: "That was crazy. Thought we both contributed equally in that 100-run partnership."

Cummins also lauded the efforts of his bowlers.

"It's what we are aiming for. We've bowled quite well but without a lot of luck. (Adam) Zampa, another four-for."

Australia will next take on Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand in Dharamsala on October 28.

"They (New Zealand) are a good side. They've played in Dharamsala before. Its a big game, its a World Cup. We are in a good space, can't wait to get there."

Cummins also pointed out the areas where they need to work on.

"I don't think we have totally nailed the 50 overs with the bat yet."

Player-of-the-match Maxwell said his whirlwind knock was a confidence-booster for him.

He said right decision-making and planning worked in his favour in the small Arun Jaitley stadium.

"Not something I set out to do. Just situation of the game," Maxwell said about his record century.

"Wanted to put a good platform for the back end and cash in on this ground. Ball can run away quite quickly. Nice to get in rhythm. (What clicked) Just making good decisions. Give myself a little bit of time and give myself a bit of confidence and platform. Huge confidence booster knowing I've got that in my locker.

"Doubts can creep in when not scoring consistently but good to score this."

The explosive right-handed batter said it was a clinical performance from his side.

"Close to the perfect game if you score 400 and bowl them out for under 100. Lot of guys got to have a hit. We've had three really good wins in a row," Maxwell said.