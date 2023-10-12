News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Adapt or go home: Cummins realistic about WC campaign

Adapt or go home: Cummins realistic about WC campaign

Source: PTI
Last updated on: October 12, 2023 22:58 IST
Australian captain Pat Cummins (right) accepted that the team has to make amends

IMAGE: Australian captain Pat Cummins (right) accepted that the team has to make amends. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

After suffering back-to-back defeats, captain Pat Cummins feels Australia will need to adapt to the different Indian conditions quickly if they are to challenge their opponents in the ongoing World Cup.

Australia were humbled by hosts India by six wickets in Chennai before they slumped to their second defeat, a 134-run thrashing at the hands of South Africa in Sri Lanka on Thursday.

 

"If we want to be challenging for this tournament you've got to adapt to all conditions. Not much needs to be said tonight, everyone's hurting. Got a few days until the next one here, so we'll try to make amends. A few things to tidy up," Cummins said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Asked to bat first, South Africa rode on a fine century by opener Quinton de Kock and a 44-ball 56 from Aiden Markram to post 311 for seven in the stipulated 50 overs.

De Kock, who had made an 84-ball 100 against Sri Lanka in New Delhi, smashed a 106-ball 109 at the Ekana Stadium here, a venue he considers his backyard, courtesy the left-hander's IPL stint with the Lucknow Supergiants.

In reply, the Australians were bowled out for 177 in 40.5 overs with Kagiso Rabada picking three wickets for 33 runs.

"Quinny (De Kock) batted really well, from where they were we were happy with 310, we felt it was chaseable. It looked like hard work out there at night, zipped around now, but we were well off the mark," Cummins felt.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
