Rohit, Virat cheer for Mithali and Co ahead of Pakistan tie

Rohit, Virat cheer for Mithali and Co ahead of Pakistan tie

Source: ANI
March 02, 2022 21:35 IST
India women cricketers Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandana meet Virat Kohli after a match in Bengaluru on September 28, 2017

IMAGE: India women cricketers Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandana meet Virat Kohli after a match in Bengaluru on September 28, 2017. Photograph: BCCI/Facebook

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and opening batter Prithvi Shaw all took to social media to cheer for the Indian women's cricket team ahead of their World Cup campaign opener against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday.

 

They also urged fans to come out and show their support to the Women in Blue during their World Cup 2022 campaign. The Women's 50-over World Cup begins as New Zealand take on the West Indies on March 4 before all eight teams play each other once to decide the top four, with the winner crowned in Christchurch on April 3.

Virat Kohli wrote on Instagram: "No better time to cheer for the #WomenInBlue and show the strength of #HamaraBlueBandhan than this, 'cause it's time for the ICC Women's World Cup 2022! So set your alarms for 6.30 AM on Mar 6, 2022 & watch #PAKvIND on @starsportsindia & Disney+Hotstar ' ICC #CWC22."

Rohit Sharma posted the Star Sports campaign video #HamaraBlueBandhan on his Instagram Reels.

Rishabh Pant posted: "The #WomenInBlue are on a mission at the ICC Women's World Cup 2022. Join me to show your support for #HamaraBlueBandhan. Let's go. #TeamIndia."

Prithvi Shaw posted: "ICC Women's World Cup 2022 is here! I'm ready to show the strength of #HamaraBlueBandhan and cheer for #WomenInBlue as they take on #Pak in ICC #CWC22! Are you ready too?"

The 12th edition of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup and the third one, after 1982 and 2000, to be held in New Zealand will be played from March 4 to April 3 in six different cities -- Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hamilton, Tauranga and Wellington.

Eight teams - Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and West Indies -- will lock horns in a 31-match tournament with the final in Christchurch on April 3.

