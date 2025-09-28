HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
ICC Women's World Cup opener in Guwahati to honour Zubeen Garg

ICC Women's World Cup opener in Guwahati to honour Zubeen Garg

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
September 28, 2025 18:32 IST

Assamese singer Zubeen Garg was a cultural icon. He died from drowning in Singapore on September 19

IMAGE: Assamese singer Zubeen Garg (52) was a cultural icon. He died from drowning in Singapore on September 19. Photograph: BCCI

The opening ceremony of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati will feature a special musical tribute to Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg, along with distribution of 5,000 free tickets for the tournament opener on Tuesday. 

Hosts India will face Sri Lanka in the opening encounter on September 30.

In a 40-minute special presentation during the inaugural ceremony, prominent artistes of the state, including Angarag Papon Mahanta and Joi Barua, besides the Shillong Chamber Choir, will present the musical tribute, Assam Cricket Association (ACA) officials said.

The Guwahati Sports Association (GSA) will distribute the free tickets on behalf of the ACA in Guwahati on Monday.

 

“To mark the spirit of unity through sport and culture, and to encourage enthusiastic public participation in global sporting events, the GSA will distribute 5,000 free tickets for Zubeen Garg fans for the inaugural match,” an official said.

The tickets will be made available at the GSA office in Nehru Stadium, Guwahati, from 10 am onwards, he said.

Garg (52) had died by drowning in the sea in Singapore on September 19, plunging the entire state into mourning for its beloved singer-composer.

He was also known for his love for sports, especially football, and participated in several friendly football and cricket ties.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
