Women's T20 World Cup: India's opening balance the key against Pakistan

India's ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign gets underway against arch-rivals Pakistan in Birmingham on Sunday, and the performance of star openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma will be pivotal for their success.

IMAGE: India will be looking for a good start from openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana when they open their ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan in Birmingham on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points ODI World Cup winners India begin their ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan in Birmingham on Sunday.

The head-to-head 13-3 record in T20Is favours India.

Inconsistent of late, openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma need to find form.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana is a key all-rounder, in excellent form with both bat and ball.

A well-balanced India need openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma to fire on all cylinders against a tricky Pakistan as they begin their campaign in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Birmingham on Sunday.

Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India are looking to add a second global title to their showcase after winning the 50 overs' version last year.

The head-to-head stats heavily favour them against the cross-border rivals.

India enjoy an overwhelming 13-3 lead in the shortest format. They won their previous meeting, in 2024 T20 World Cup in Dubai, by six wickets.

From that day, India have grown into a more consistent and robust white ball unit, which is reflected in their ODI World Cup triumph. Almost the same squad will lead India's quest for a T20 crown.

India's Dominant Record and Recent Form

India have been in reasonable form too in the run-up to the event. They beat Australia (2-1) and England (3-2) away from home, while drubbing Sri Lanka (5-0) at home, underlining their all-weather abilities.

However, they also received timely wake-up calls during defeats to South Africa (4-1) and England (2-1) in away series.

It revealed the need for India to have a stronger opening alliance between vice-captain Mandhana and her partner, Shafali.

After an 82 against the Aussies at Adelaide in February, Mandhana's next six outings produced 13, 12, 37, 0, 32 and 8.

Shafali offers a similar story. After her 64 against South Africa at Johannesburg, the right-hander could only score 9, 4, 2, 22 and 11 in the next five innings.

India will require them in full flow against a Pakistan attack, led by their effervescent skipper Fatima Sana.

Sana is in brilliant form of late as she averages over 50 with the bat, and less than 25 with the ball in the last year or so.

The 24-year-old had blasted the fastest fifty in women's T20Is off just 15 balls against Zimbabwe recently in Karachi, and she is certain to give some worries to the Indian bowling unit which does not have injured Amanjot Kaur and Kashvee Gautam.

Middle-Order Strength and Key Players

But Harmanpreet has returned to form with a couple of fifties against South Africa and England, which should be a big boost to the middle-order.

Apart from the captain, India will also bank on Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh and Bharti Fulmali to keep the runs-flow against a capable Pakistan bowling line-up that also features frugal left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu.

Wicketkeeper batter Yastika Bhatia was India's leading scorer against England in the recent three-match series, but the 25-year-old will want to improve her strike-rate from the current 99.

Seasoned all-rounder Deepti Sharma too will have to contribute substantially with both bat and ball in the tournament, even if the conditions are not exactly favourable for her off-spin.

Teams (from):

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav.

Pakistan: Fatima Sana (captain), Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Iram Javed, Eyman Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Parvaiz, Saira Jabeen, Muneeba Ali, Tuba Hassan, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Tasmia Rubab.

Match starts: 1900 IST.