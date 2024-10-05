T20 WC: England batters flop but down Bangladesh by 21 runs

IMAGE: England players celebrate the wicket of a Bangladeshi batter. Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC

England's four-pronged spin attack delivered a hard-fought 21-run victory over Bangladesh in their low-scoring group league opener in the Women's T20 World Cup in Sharjah on Saturday.

On a slow track, England emerged victorious riding on a crucial 48-run opening stand between Maia Bouchier (23 off 18 balls) and seasoned Danni Wyatt-Hodge (41 off 40 balls) since run-making became increasingly difficult as the game progressed.

England batters found it hard to get the big strokes out and put on 118/7 after opting to bat first.

In reply, Bangladesh were guilty of not putting in partnerships after spilling a few catches in the first half. They were eventually restricted to 97 for seven in their allotted 20 overs.

Sobhana Mostary's 48-ball 44 was the only knock that threatened the English bowlers, who dominated the contest largely.

IMAGE: Danni Wyatt-Hodge scored 41 off 40 balls. Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/X

Earlier, England openers Bouchier and Wyatt-Hodge put on the best partnership of the game.

The stroke-making appeared relatively easier against seamers operating with the new ball as Bouchier cracked three fours while veteran Wyatt-Hodge struck five fours in her just over run-a-ball innings.

However, it all went south for the English side whose batters failed to find a way to score against Bangladeshi spinners.

Bangladesh made the most of a sluggish, turning track to subdue England by regular strikes, denying them any opportunity to build any significant platform after the robust start.

Brief scores: England 118/7 in 20 overs (Maia Bouchier 23, Danni Wyatt-Hodge 41; Nahida Akter 2/32, Fatima Khatun 2/18) beat Bangladesh 97/7 in 20 overs (Sobhana Mostary 44; Linsey Smith 2/11, Charlie Dean 2/22, Sarah Glenn 1/22) by 21 runs.