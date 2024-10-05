News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » T20 WC: England batters flop but down Bangladesh by 21 runs

T20 WC: England batters flop but down Bangladesh by 21 runs

Source: PTI
October 05, 2024 23:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

England players celebrate the wicket of a Bangladeshi batter

IMAGE: England players celebrate the wicket of a Bangladeshi batter. Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC

England's four-pronged spin attack delivered a hard-fought 21-run victory over Bangladesh in their low-scoring group league opener in the Women's T20 World Cup in Sharjah on Saturday.

On a slow track, England emerged victorious riding on a crucial 48-run opening stand between Maia Bouchier (23 off 18 balls) and seasoned Danni Wyatt-Hodge (41 off 40 balls) since run-making became increasingly difficult as the game progressed.

 

England batters found it hard to get the big strokes out and put on 118/7 after opting to bat first.

In reply, Bangladesh were guilty of not putting in partnerships after spilling a few catches in the first half. They were eventually restricted to 97 for seven in their allotted 20 overs.

Sobhana Mostary's 48-ball 44 was the only knock that threatened the English bowlers, who dominated the contest largely.

Wyatt-Hodge

IMAGE: Danni Wyatt-Hodge scored 41 off 40 balls. Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/X

Earlier, England openers Bouchier and Wyatt-Hodge put on the best partnership of the game.

The stroke-making appeared relatively easier against seamers operating with the new ball as Bouchier cracked three fours while veteran Wyatt-Hodge struck five fours in her just over run-a-ball innings.

However, it all went south for the English side whose batters failed to find a way to score against Bangladeshi spinners.

Bangladesh made the most of a sluggish, turning track to subdue England by regular strikes, denying them any opportunity to build any significant platform after the robust start.

Brief scores: England 118/7 in 20 overs (Maia Bouchier 23, Danni Wyatt-Hodge 41; Nahida Akter 2/32, Fatima Khatun 2/18) beat Bangladesh 97/7 in 20 overs (Sobhana Mostary 44; Linsey Smith 2/11, Charlie Dean 2/22, Sarah Glenn 1/22) by 21 runs.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Aapne googly daal diya, Surya on IPL captaincy
Aapne googly daal diya, Surya on IPL captaincy
Varma replaces injured Dube for Bangladesh T20Is
Varma replaces injured Dube for Bangladesh T20Is
Bangladesh T20Is: Surya reveals India's opening combo
Bangladesh T20Is: Surya reveals India's opening combo
SC allows claiming ITC on construction expenses
SC allows claiming ITC on construction expenses
Security stepped up in Gwalior ahead of T20I
Security stepped up in Gwalior ahead of T20I
Exit polls: Cong to win Haryana; NC-Cong ahead in JK
Exit polls: Cong to win Haryana; NC-Cong ahead in JK
Over 60% voter-turnout recorded in Haryana polls
Over 60% voter-turnout recorded in Haryana polls

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

T20 WC: Defending champs Aus crush Sri Lanka

T20 WC: Defending champs Aus crush Sri Lanka

Why Harmanpreet should bat down the order

Why Harmanpreet should bat down the order

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances