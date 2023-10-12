We showed character today: Bavuma

IMAGE: South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi celebrates as Australia's Steven Smith was declared out LBW after the Proteas took the review. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said it was a near-perfect game for his side and he had no complaints as the Proteas dominated the Australians from the get go to register a 134-run win in Lucknow on Thursday.

"I'd be really greedy if I said there were areas to improve, a near-perfect game with the bat, and with the ball. Looking at all the phases, the guys dominated and showed their skills. Got to acknowledge the batting effort, being over-par, and we were clinical with the new ball," Bavuma said.

Bavuma was full of praise for De Kock for his contribution with the bat in second consecutive match and also lauded the effort of the bowling unit.

"311 was a couple over par, 290-300 was par, glad to lose to the toss cos things worked out in our favour. I was scratching around so Quinton (De Kock) needs to be credited a lot.

"Then KG (Kagiso Rabada) following up with intensity, then the spinners. Character is the biggest thing we talk about, and we showed it today. Let's enjoy the individual performances, then come back tomorrow and find ways to get better and better as a team," he said.

IMAGE: South Africa opener Quinton de Kock continued his good form with his second century in a row in the World Cup. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Player of the Match De Kock said they assessed the conditions perfectly and played to their strength to come out on top against Australia.

"A great win for the boys, assessed conditions well, played accordingly, stuck to our strengths and came out on top," he said.

"They were potent up front, so we assessed our scoring options. Definitely thought it was above-par. Seen from the Lucknow team (Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL) it gets harder at night and it did prove that.

The wicketkeeper-batter, however, warned his side against complacency after the bright start to the tournament.

"It was sweaty and humid, but the bowlers bowled with intensity, didn't give them (Australia) a sniff up front. We are pretty pleased with ourselves, but only two games in, anything can happen, and quickly. Won't get too high, just take it game by game," De Kock said.

Australia will play Sri Lanka in Lucknow on October 16, while South Africa will be up against Netherlands in Dharamsala the next day.