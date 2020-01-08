Buzz: ICC urges people to donate in Aus bushfire relief fund

January 08, 2020 11:25 IST

IMAGE: Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Services volunteer and carer Tracy Dodd holds a kangaroo with burnt feet pads after being rescued from bushfires in Australia's Blue Mountains area. Photograph: Jill Gralow/Reuters

The International Cricket Council (ICC) urged people to help the communities and families affected by the bushfire across Australia.

"We encourage the global cricket family to support relief efforts through our charity partner UNICEF Australia, who is prioritising bushfire emergency relief and has established a fund and action plan to assist children in bushfire affected areas," ICC said in a statement.

In addition, tournament hosts Cricket Australia (CA) are supporting a range of initiatives, including encouraging people to donate to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

Wildfires have been raging across Australia for months, killing 23 people and burning about 6 million hectares (23,000 square miles) of bushland, CNN reported.

Naval and air rescue operations were launched on Friday as mass evacuations of towns at risk of being engulfed by flames got underway.

Nathan Lyon's return to BBL delayed due to injury

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon's return to the Big Bash League (BBL) has been delayed due to his thumb injury.

The spinner had split his right thumb after dropping a return catch off New Zealand's Glenn Phillips in the first innings of the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), ESPN Cricinfo reported.

"I pride myself on my fielding, especially the fielding off my own bowling. I know how hard it is to take Test wickets and when you're dropping catches off your own bowling it doesn't sit really well with you," Lyon had said during the match.

Lyon is now set to miss BBL matches against the Adelaide Strikers, the Melbourne Stars and the Hobart Hurricanes. Now, he will be eyeing to make a return for Sydney Sixers for the match against the Sydney Thunder on January 18.

The 32-year-old had taken a ten-wicket haul in the third Test, to help Australia white-wash Kiwis in the three-match series.

In the match against New Zealand,Lyon surpassed England's legendary all-rounder Ian Botham in the list for leading wicket-takers in the longest format of the game.

Now, Lyon has taken a five-wicket haul against all major Test-playing nations.

Mackenzie Harvey to lead Australia U19 World Cup squad

Cricket Australia (CA) on Wednesday named Mackenzie Harvey as skipper of the U19 World Cup squad and Lachlan Hearne and Ollie Davies as vice-captains.

Taking to Twitter, CA wrote, "Our captains for the U19s @ICC @cricketworldcup have just been announced! (L-R) Lachlan Hearne (vc), Mackenzie Harvey (c) and Ollie Davies (vc) will lead our side, which leaves for South Africa tomorrow night. The tournament starts on January 17!"

The 13th edition of the World Cup will be played between 16 teams, split into four groups, in South Africa. Australia will face West Indies, Nigeria, and England in their group stage. The team will leave for South Africa on January 17.

The top two teams from each group will then qualify for the Super League stage.

The final of the mega event will be played at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom on February 9.

Australia U19 squad for World Cup: Cooper Connolly, Oliver Davies (vc), Sam Fanning, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey (c), Lachlan Hearne (vc), Corey Kelly, Liam Marshall, Todd Murphy, Patrick Rowe, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Bradley Simpson, Connor Sully, Matthew Willans.

Zimbabwe names Sean as Test captain, Chamu as interim limited overs skipper

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) on Tuesday named Seam Williams as Test skipper and Chamu Chibhabha as limited-overs skipper on an interim basis.

The board wrote on Twitter, aBREAKING: @ZimCricketv has named Sean Williams as substantive Test captain, while Chamu Chibhabha will lead the ODI and T20I sides as interim skipper. We wish both of them all the best in their new roles #NewCaptains #Congratulations @sean14williams @chamulaw."

The former captain and current director of cricket Hamilton Masakadza said both Sean and Chamu are "exceptional players and great servants" of the game.

"The role of captain is an honour and a responsibility which Sean and Chamu thoroughly deserve, both of them being exceptional players and great servants of our game over the years," ESPNcricinfo quoted Masakadza as saying.

"I am delighted that they have accepted their new roles and I extend my congratulations to them and wish them all the best as they help to take Zimbabwe to the next level," he added.

Masakadza retired in September 2019 and took up his new position in the board a month later as ZC restructured its management.

ZC also announced a new selection panel to be led by former international quick bowler David Mutendera, and Gavin Ewing, Shepherd Makunura and Prosper Utseya the other members.