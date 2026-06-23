ICC, UNICEF unite for special Lord's World Cup match 26

Discover how the ICC, UNICEF UK, and ECB are joining forces for a special charity matchday at Lord's during the Women's T20 World Cup 2026, aiming to raise £100,000 for children's welfare.

IMAGE: Women's World Cup backs UNICEF initiative. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points ICC, UNICEF UK, and ECB are hosting a special matchday at Lord's during the Women's T20 World Cup 2026.

The event, featuring England vs West Indies, aims to raise £100,000 for UNICEF's children's projects worldwide.

Actor Nabhaan Rizwan and former England pacer Isa Guha will participate in the matchday activities.

The initiative is part of a broader "Cricket 4 Good" programme involving all 12 participating teams.

Cricket sessions with schoolgirls will be held across the seven host venues.

The International Cricket Council, UNICEF UK and England and Wales Cricket Board will host a special matchday takeover at the iconic Lord's when England take on the West Indies in the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 on June 24.

ICC And UNICEF Partner For Children's Welfare

The ICC and UNICEF are aiming to raise both funds and awareness for the latter's projects supporting children around the world, with a fundraising target of 100,000 pound from the activation.

Nabhaan Rizwan, a passionate cricket fan and two-time BAFTA-nominated actor, will attend the game and walk out with the trophy alongside former England pacer Isa Guha.

"I'm excited to be at Lord's on Wednesday. As a huge cricket fan, I can't wait to see England play West Indies for this ICC Women's T20 World Cup game, during which fans will also be able to donate to support UNICEF's work for every child," said Rizwan.

UNICEF's matchday takeover sits alongside wider Cricket 4 Good activity at the Women's T20 World Cup 2026, with all 12 participating teams taking part in cricket sessions with girls from schools across the seven host venues.