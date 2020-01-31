U-19 WC: Pakistan beat Afghanistan, set up India SF

Source:

Edited By:

January 31, 2020 21:49 IST

Defending champions India and Pakistan play their semi-final in Potchefstroom on February 4.

IMAGE: Pakistan's Muhammad Hurraira bats during the ICC Under-19 World Super League quarter-final against Afghanistan, at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa, on Friday. Photograph: ICC/Getty Imges

A half-century by opener Muhammad Huraira on debut and a fine bowling performance powered Pakistan to a six-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the ICC Under-19 World Cup, in Benoni, on Friday, and set up an exciting semi-final against arch-rivals India.

Afghanistan fought hard after posting 189 but just did not have enough runs on the board.

Huraira, playing his first game of the tournament, struck a match-winning 64 off 76 balls in the fourth quarter-final before being run-out.

Qasim Akram (25 not out off 41 balls) and Mohammad Haris (29 not out off 43) saw the team through in just 41.1 overs.

Tahir Hussain (1/28 in 10 overs), Fahad Munir (2/29 in 7) and Mohammad Amir Khan (3/58 in 10) were the pick of the Pakistan bowlers.

Defending champions India and Pakistan play their semi-final in Potchefstroom on February 4.

India had beaten Australia in their quarter-final.

Talking about the team's performance, Pakistan captain Rohail Nazir said: "We dropped 2-3 early catches and had we held on we could have restricted them to a lesser total. The spinners bowled really well in the middle overs and bowled them out for 190.

“The wicket was turning a bit and our plan was to rotate strike. The opening partnership was good and we played sensibly in the middle overs."

On the India game, he added: "It is another game. India is a good side and we need to play good cricket. The crowd really motivated us, appreciated us and I hope they turn up for the semi-final and cheer for us."

Afghanistan captain Farhan Zakhil said 189 was defendable.

"The wicket was good and our batsmen did not take responsibility. They bowled well and created the chances. 190 was a par score for our bowlers. We expected our fast bowlers to provide early wickets but they were not able to do that," added Zakhil.