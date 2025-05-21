ICC to ponder India-Pak cricketing ties at annual meet

IMAGE: Ahead of the Champions Trophy won by India earlier this year, PCB, BCCI and ICC had agreed to a hybrid model for Indo-Pak contests till 2027. Photograph: ANI Photo

The future of Indo-Pak cricket at ICC events is set to be discussed at the annual conference of the sport's governing body, scheduled in Singapore from July 17-20.

Both countries only play each other at multi team events but the recent military conflict has fuelled speculation over the future of the blockbuster clash in ICC competitions starting with next year's T20 World Cup to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

"The issue is bound to come up for discussion at the annual conference. While prospect of India and Pakistan not playing in ICC knockouts is unlikely, not drawing them in the same group, which has been the norm at ICC events, is a possibility," a BCCI source said.

India and Pakistan drawn in the same group of ICC events had become a given over the past decade but in the wake of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 and subsequent showdown between the two armed forces, that could change.

It is no secret that the BCCI holds the maximum clout in world cricket and even the ICC is headed by an Indian, Jay Shah.

Shah would be attending the annual conference for the first time as ICC chair, having taken charge in December.

Ahead of the Champions Trophy won by India earlier this year, PCB, BCCI and ICC had agreed to a hybrid model for Indo-Pak contests till 2027. It remains to be seen if two nations play each other in 2025 Women's World Cup scheduled in India later this year.

The BCCI has a clear stance on the subject: it goes by Indian government's view and that is unlikely to change in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 tourists on basis of their religion. India holds Pakistan responsible for massacre.