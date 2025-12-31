Test Rankings: Starc, Ali Breath Down Bumrah's Neck!

Among batters, England's Harry Brook has made valuable gains, jumping three places to be the world’s No. 2 batter.

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc is now just 36 rating points behind Jasprit Bumrah at the top of the ICC Test bowling rankings. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

With a string fiery spells in the ongoing Ashes series, Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has closed the gap on India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the International Cricket Council Test Rankings for bowlers.

Starc, who picked up 26 wickets in four matches with an average of 17.42, has moved one rung up to share the second spot with Pakistan spinner Noman Ali, according to the latest update on Wednesday, December 31.

Both Starc and Ali have 843 rating points to their credit while Bumrah leads the charts with 879 rating points. Ali has been in terrific form in 2025, claiming 30 wickets in four Tests with an average of 17.5.

Australia skipper Patt Cummins, who missed the fourth Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground with a back injury, has dropped two spots and now holds the fourth position with 841 rating points. New Zealand's Matt Henry is fifth with 836 rating points to his name.

Australia's Scott Boland has jumped two places to be the No. 7 Test bowler.

England's Gus Atkinson, who took three wickets in the fourth Test, has climbed four spots to occupy the 13th spot with 698 rating points. Another England pacer -- Brydon Carse -- who claimed five wickets, including a second-innings four-fer, rose six spots to 23.

Josh Tongue, who captured England's first five-wicket haul in a Boxing Day Test at Melbourne in the 21st century, has climbed 13 spots to be number 30 with 573 rating points.

Among batters, England's Harry Brook has made valuable gains, jumping three places to be the world’s No. 2 batter on back of his crucial 41-run knock during the Boxing Day Test. Australia’s Steve Smith, however, has slipped two rungs to be No. 5.

India skipper Shubman Gill, who suffered a neck injury during the South Africa series, has moved up a spot and is currently ranked 10th with 730 rating points.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is the highest ranked Indian in the list, holding the eighth spot with 750 rating points.