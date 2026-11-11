ICC Test Rankings: Gill, Pant slip as Afghanistan star makes history

The latest ICC Test batting rankings see Indian stars Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill firmly in the top 10, while Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah achieves a historic milestone by breaking into the elite list for the first time.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill has slipped one place to 10th in the latest ICC Test batting rankings. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill are the only Indians in the top 10 of the latest ICC Test batting rankings, placed eighth and tenth respectively.

Afghanistan captain Rahmat Shah made history by becoming the first player from his country to enter the top 10 in any ICC Test Player Rankings category, reaching seventh spot after his innings of 173.

Jasprit Bumrah holds the fifth position in the ICC Test bowlers rankings, while Ravindra Jadeja is second in the Test all-rounders' list.

Indian bowlers Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, and Gurnoor Brar have made significant gains in the latest ODI rankings following the India-New Zealand series.

Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant and captain Shubman Gill are the only Indians in the top 10 of the latest ICC Test batting rankings, occupying eighth and 10th positions respectively.

Indian Batters In Top 10

Both Pant (713 rating points) and Gill (697) have dropped a rung in the list.

Another Indian Yashasvi Jaiswal finds himself in the 13th spot.

The Test batters chart is being headed by England's Harry Brook and Joe Root, followed by Auatralia's Travis Head, South Africa's Temba Bavuma and Steve Smith.

Rahmat Shah's Historic Achievement

IMAGE: Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah has become the first player from his country to break into the top 10 of the ICC Test rankings. Photograph: ACB/X

Afghanistan captain Rahmat Shah has created history by becoming the first player from his country to enter the top 10 in any category of the ICC Test Player Rankings.

Rahmat climbed six spots to career-best seventh on the rankings for Test batters following his innings of 173 in the opening match of Afghanistan's two-game series against Zimbabwe in Sharjah.

It was the fifth Test century of Rahmat's career and his second this year, lifting the 33-year-old above India captain Shubman Gill, South Africa opener Aiden Markram and Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis into the top 10 for the first time.

It also capped off a good fortnight for Afghanistan, who earlier this month achieved their highest-ever spot on the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings when they rose to sixth on the back of a tri-series triumph over Zimbabwe and Bangladesh.

Indian Bowlers And All-Rounders Shine

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is static at fifth spot in ICC Test bowlers rankings, which is being headed by Mitchell Starc of Australia. South Africa's Marco Jansen, New Zealand's Matt Henry and England's Ollie Robinson complete the top five.

In the Test all-rounders' rankings, India's Ravindra Jadeja continues to occupy the second position behind Jansen. Washington Sundar is the other Indian in top-10 at the seventh spot.

ODI Rankings See Indian Gains

The latest ODI rankings have also seen movement following the first two matches of the India-New Zealand series, with three Indian bowlers making gains less than a year before the Men's World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Spin bowling all-rounder Axar Patel rose 23 spots to 21st overall in ODI bowlers' list on the back of his spell of 2/28 in the second match of the series in Wellington, while left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh gained 11 slots to move to 31st following a four-wicket haul in the series opener in Auckland.

India pacer Gurnoor Brar is the leading wicket-taker of the series so far with seven scalps and the right-armer rose from outside the top 100 to 48th on the list for ODI bowlers.