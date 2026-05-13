Bumrah Retains No 1 Spot In ICC Test Rankings

Jasprit Bumrah continues to dominate the ICC Test bowling rankings, while Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill shine among the top batsmen.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah leads the ICC Test rankings for bowlers with 879 points. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Jasprit Bumrah maintained his number one position in the ICC Test bowling rankings.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill are ranked 8th and 9th respectively in the ICC Test batting rankings.

Joe Root leads the ICC Test batting rankings with 880 points.

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah maintained his pole position among Test bowlers in the latest ICC rankings published on Wednesday.

Top Indian Batters In ICC Rankings

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill were placed 8th and 9th among the batters respectively with former England Test skipper Joe Root leading the charts with 880 points.

Jaiswal has 750 points and Gill, who has climbed a spot, has accumulated 730 points. Harry Brook is second in the list followed by Travis Head and Steve Smith respectively.

It must be noted that India is yet to play any of their WTC matches in 2026 having last played against South Africa at home in the month of November.

Indian Bowlers in Top 15

In the bowlers' list, Bumrah is still leading the charts with 879 points while the next best Indian is Mohammed Siraj placed 12th. Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav are currently placed 14th and 15th respectively.

Australia's Mitchell Starc and Test captain Pat Cummins have gained to spot to second and fourth place respectively, while New Zealand's Matt Henry also leapfrogged to third spot.