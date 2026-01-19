ICC tells BCB to confirm T20 WC participation or...

IMAGE: If the BCB refuses to send its team to India, the ICC is likely to name a replacement. Photograph: ANI Photo

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has issued a final warning to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) over their decision to send their cricket team to India for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

The ICC has told the BCB to confirm their participation in the mega event by Wednesday, January 21, as per ICC sources.

If the BCB refuses to send its team to India, the ICC is likely to name a replacement. As per the current rankings, Bangladesh could be replaced by Scotland if they don't stick to the deadline.

The T20 World Cup will kick off on February 7.

On Saturday, ICC held a meeting with BCB officials in Dhaka. During Saturday's discussions, which marked the second meeting between the two parties in the same week, the BCB once again was firm in their stance of featuring in the T20 World Cup, but outside India.

Ever since the release of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2026 squad on instructions of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the BCB has been pushing for matches to be relocated outside India, citing concerns about "safety and security" of players.

The ICC stood firm on not changing the original schedule, in which Bangladesh is in Group C with Italy, New Zealand, the West Indies and Nepal.

As per the current schedule, Bangladesh will play three group-stage matches at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens, followed by their final group-stage game in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

During talks on Saturday, it was also understood that the ICC did not agree to Bangladesh and Ireland swapping groups, sending Bangladesh to Group B and making them play their opening games in Sri Lanka. ICC is also understood to have assured BCB that India poses no security threats to the Bangladesh team.