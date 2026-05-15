ICC team to reach Sri Lanka to assess governance of cricket board

An ICC team, including a top BCCI official, is heading to Sri Lanka to evaluate the governance situation after the government appointed an interim committee to oversee Sri Lanka Cricket.

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's sports law of 1973 allows the Sports Minister to discipline sports bodies. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points An ICC team is visiting Sri Lanka to assess the situation at Sri Lanka Cricket after the appointment of an interim committee.

The interim committee was appointed by the Sri Lankan Sports Minister following the resignation of the previous SLC executive committee.

The ICC delegation includes a top BCCI official, highlighting the importance of the situation.

The main task of the interim panel is to introduce reforms in Sri Lanka Cricket governance.

A high-level ICC team, including a top BCCI official, is reaching Sri Lanka in the aftermath of the government's appointment of an interim committee to run the island country's cricket board.

ICC Officials To Arrive In Sri Lanka

According to sources, ICC deputy chairman Imran Khwaja is set to arrive in Colombo on Friday night and he would be joined on Saturday by another ICC functionary who is also a top rung BCCI official, according to sources.

Background To The Interim Committee

On April 29, Sports Minister Sunil Kumara Gamage appointed a nine-member interim panel to run Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) after the resignation of its president Shammi Silva and the executive committee.

It was named the Cricket Transformation Committee, to be headed by an opposition politician Eran Wickremaratna and consisting of former international players Kumar Sangakkara, Roshan Mahanama and Sidath Wettimuny.

Focus On Reforming Sri Lanka Cricket

The main task of the interim panel is to introduce reforms in the SLC.

So far, the reasons for resignation of the Silva-led executive committee with 10 months of its term left have not been made public and the ICC delegation's visit comes after Gamage's comments that the government has not made any official communication to the world governing body of the game about the appointment of the interim panel.

The Silva-led executive committee's resignation came after his meeting with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.