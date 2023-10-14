News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sri Lanka skipper Shanaka ruled out of World Cup with injury

Sri Lanka skipper Shanaka ruled out of World Cup with injury

October 14, 2023 20:33 IST
Dasun Shanaka

IMAGE: Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka. Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket/X

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka has been ruled out of the World Cup after suffering a thigh injury, with Chamika Karunaratne approved as a replacement in the squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Saturday.

 

Shanaka sustained a right thigh muscle injury in Tuesday's six-wicket loss to Pakistan. The 32-year-old will need three weeks to recover.

"The Event Technical Committee of the ICC men's cricket World Cup 2023 has approved Chamika Karunaratne as a replacement for Dasun Shanaka in the Sri Lankan squad," the ICC said.

Sri Lanka, who are seventh in the standings after losing their first two games, next play Australia on Monday in Lucknow.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
