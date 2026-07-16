Gurnoor Brar receives demerit point for Code Of Conduct breach

Indian pacer Gurnoor Brar has been handed a warning and a demerit point for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the first ODI against England, highlighting the strict disciplinary measures in international cricket.

IMAGE: This is Gurnoor Brar's first offence in a 24-month period, leading to one demerit point on his disciplinary record. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Indian pacer Gurnoor Brar received a warning and a demerit point for a Level 1 ICC Code of Conduct breach.

The incident involved Brar throwing the ball in an "inappropriate and dangerous manner" during the first ODI against England.

Brar admitted the offence and accepted the sanction, avoiding a formal hearing.

Level 1 breaches can result in a reprimand, up to 50% match fee fine, and one or two demerit points.

India pacer Gurnoor Brar has been handed a warning and a demerit point for throwing the ball in an "inappropriate and dangerous" manner during the first ODI against England in Birmingham.

Brar was found guilty of breaching Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which is a Level 1 offence.

"In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Brar's disciplinary record, for whom it was a first offence in a 24-month period," an ICC statement read.

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Understanding The ICC Code Of Conduct Breach

The incident occurred in the eighth over of England's innings, when Brar picked up the ball while fielding and threw it towards the batter in an "inappropriate and dangerous manner."

India won the match by six wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Brar admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee, Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Mike Burns, third umpire Sam Nogajski, and fourth official Russell Warren levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 percent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.