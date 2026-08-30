Government interference costs Sri Lanka Women's Champions Trophy hosting

The International Cricket Council has stripped Sri Lanka of its hosting rights for the 2027 Women's Champions Trophy, a significant blow attributed to ongoing government interference in the administration of Sri Lanka Cricket.

IMAGE: Sri Lanka was preparing to host the first-ever edition of the Women's Champions Trophy featuring six teams. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The ICC has removed Sri Lanka's hosting rights for the 2027 Women's Champions Trophy.

The decision is a direct consequence of government interference in Sri Lanka Cricket's administration.

A government-appointed Transformation Committee currently oversees SLC, which the ICC does not recognise.

The move could prevent the Sri Lankan women's team from participating in the tournament.

This is not the first instance; Sri Lanka also lost the 2024 U-19 World Cup hosting rights due to similar issues.

The International Cricket Council has taken away hosting rights of the inaugural edition of the Women's Champions Trophy to be held in 2027 from Sri Lanka due to government interference in the administration of Sri Lanka Cricket.

According to a report, Sri Lanka was set to host the first-ever edition of the women's tournament featuring six teams including the hosts. But the decision could impact their participation as well.

Impact of ICC's Decision on Sri Lanka Cricket

"Yes, it has been moved out of Sri Lanka. It will be played at another venue, but as of now, I am not sure where it will be played," Prakash Shaffter, Secretary of the SLC Transformation Committee, was quoted as saying by The Sunday Times.

The report added that the ICC is likely to decide on the venue of the tournament in its next board meeting, with the move to strip Sri Lanka from hosting the competition set to make a financial impact on the board.

The current SLC administration is being run by a government-appointed Transformation Committee. It was brought in place to oversee board's reforms, and changes to its constitution and governance.

"The ICC does not recognise politically appointed interim administrations and has refused to allow SLC representatives to attend ICC Board meetings since the Transformation Committee took over," the report said.

ICC's Stance on Government Interference

In a statement release in July, the ICC had said, "The ICC Board received an update on Sri Lanka Cricket and noted progress towards a revised Constitution."

"It reiterated the need for elections to be held as soon as possible and agreed that Sri Lanka Cricket would continue to be unable to be represented at ICC Board meetings for the time being."

While the committee is reported to have completed a draft constitution and handing it over to the Sri Lankan sports minister, the proposed changes will have to "go through the required legal process before being presented to Parliament", the report added.

"That process, however, is unlikely to be completed quickly, leaving the question of when SLC will return to an elected administration recognised by the ICC," it said.

The change of venue is also likely to see Sri Lanka Women's team possibly missing out on participating as the tournament was set to host top five teams along with the host nation.

At present, Sri Lanka are ranked sixth.

In 2023, the ICC had also stripped Sri Lanka from the hosting rights of the 2024 U-19 World Cup after the then sports minister had dissolved the elected administration of the SLC and appointed an interim committee.