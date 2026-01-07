HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
ICC reaches out to Bangladesh on India security concerns

January 07, 2026

Bangladesh cricket team

IMAGE: The Bangladesh Cricket Board has formally requested the International Cricket Council that their matches in T20 World Cup be moved out of India. Photograph: Bangladesh Cricket Board/X

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday said the ICC has "conveyed willingness to work closely" with it to address concerns related to the team's participation in the T20 World Cup in India.

This was after hostilities rose between India and Bangladesh following Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman's ouster from the IPL on BCCI's instructions. The move prompted a livid BCB to demand that its four World Cup matches in India be shifted to co-host Sri Lanka in a written submission to the ICC.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board has received response from the ICC regarding the Board's expressed concerns over the safety and security of the Bangladesh National Cricket Team in India for the ICC T20 World Cup, including the request for relocation of the team's matches," the BCB said in a statement.

"In its communication, the ICC has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the full and uninterrupted participation of the Bangladesh team in the tournament.

"The ICC has conveyed its willingness to work closely with the BCB to address the concerns raised and has assured that the Board's inputs will be welcomed and duly considered as part of the detailed security planning for the event," it added. 

The ICC has not issued a public response to the BCB on this subject.

 

Earlier, there were reports that the ICC has rejected the Bangladesh Cricket Board's request to shift their T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka.

Following a virtual call on Tuesday, the ICC informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board that it was rejecting the latter's request to shift Bangladesh's matches outside India due to security concerns, said a report in ESPNCricinfo.

The report further added that the ICC have warned Bangladesh that they risk forfeiting points if they don't travel to India to play their matches.

The T20 World Cup starts on February 7 and Bangladesh are due to play their four games in Kolkata and Mumbai.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
