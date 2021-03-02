News
ICC Rankings: Mandhana slips two places to 6th

Source: ANI
March 02, 2021 15:23 IST
Smriti Mandhana

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana. Photograph: PTI

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana slipped two places to sixth among batters but Jhulan Goswami retained her fifth spot among bowlers in the latest ICC women's ODI Players' rankings issued on Tuesday.

Another veteran Mithali Raji -- with 687 points -- remained at 9th to be the second Indian batswoman in the top 10. Mandhana has 732 points.

 

England opener Tammy Beaumont has rocketed five places to grab the top position after an excellent display in the three-match series against New Zealand which her team won 2-1.

Beaumont has overtaken the likes of West Indian Stafanie Taylor and New Zealand's Amy Satterthwaite to top the list and now leads Australia captain Meg Lanning by 16 points.

Besides Goswami (691), Poonam Yadav (679), Shikha Pandey (675) and Deepti Sharma (639) are the other Indian bowlers in the top-10. All of them retained their previous ranking spots. 

Jess Jonassen of Australia continued to top the bowling chart with 804 points, followed by compatriot Megan Schutt (735).

Among the all-rounders, Deepti Sharma retained her fourth spot with 359 points in the list headed by Ellyse Perry of Australia with 460 points.

 

Shastri gets first jab of COVID-19 vaccine
Why Australia will be Rooting for Joe & Co in 4th Test
Will England play Bess in 4th Test?
Why Mohali can't host IPL, Wadia asks BCCI
PIX: Netas who took the Covid jab today
Sensex reclaims 50,000-level; auto, IT stocks shine
SEE: Priyanka joins in to pluck tea leaves in Assam
England's tour of India 2021

