Jadeja's reign under threat? Bangladesh star closes in

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja's lead at the top now under 100 rating points. Photograph: BCCI

India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja continues to reign supreme at the top of the ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings for all-rounders, but his lead has narrowed following a stellar performance from Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

According to the ICC’s latest update, Miraz climbed to a career-best second place in the all-rounders’ rankings, just 73 points behind Jadeja, whose lead has now dipped below the 100-point mark. The Bangladesh cricketer was instrumental in his side’s 1-0 Test series win over Zimbabwe, amassing 116 runs and claiming 15 wickets across the two matches.

The 27-year-old’s standout performance came in the second Test in Chattogram, where he struck a crucial century batting at No. 7 and followed it up with a five-wicket haul to lead Bangladesh to victory. His all-round brilliance earned him a rating of 327, the highest of his career so far.

Miraz also made gains in other categories. He surged eight places to 55th in the Test batter rankings after notching his second career century and jumped two spots to 24th among Test bowlers. Fellow Bangladesh bowlers also benefited from the series: Taijul Islam rose seven places to 16th, while Nayeem Hasan climbed six spots to 54th.

Among batters, England’s Joe Root held firm at No. 1. Zimbabwe’s Sean Williams moved up two places to 19th, and Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam leapt 17 spots to 60th after making notable contributions in Chattogram.

On the bowling front, India’s Jasprit Bumrah retained his position as the world’s top-ranked Test bowler. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s Vincent Masekesa impressed on debut, earning his first appearance in the rankings just outside the top 100.