HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Jadeja's reign under threat? Bangladesh star closes in

Jadeja's reign under threat? Bangladesh star closes in

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 07, 2025 16:16 IST

x

Ravindra Jadeja

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja's lead at the top now under 100 rating points. Photograph: BCCI

India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja continues to reign supreme at the top of the ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings for all-rounders, but his lead has narrowed following a stellar performance from Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

 

According to the ICC’s latest update, Miraz climbed to a career-best second place in the all-rounders’ rankings, just 73 points behind Jadeja, whose lead has now dipped below the 100-point mark. The Bangladesh cricketer was instrumental in his side’s 1-0 Test series win over Zimbabwe, amassing 116 runs and claiming 15 wickets across the two matches.

The 27-year-old’s standout performance came in the second Test in Chattogram, where he struck a crucial century batting at No. 7 and followed it up with a five-wicket haul to lead Bangladesh to victory. His all-round brilliance earned him a rating of 327, the highest of his career so far.

Miraz also made gains in other categories. He surged eight places to 55th in the Test batter rankings after notching his second career century and jumped two spots to 24th among Test bowlers. Fellow Bangladesh bowlers also benefited from the series: Taijul Islam rose seven places to 16th, while Nayeem Hasan climbed six spots to 54th.

Among batters, England’s Joe Root held firm at No. 1. Zimbabwe’s Sean Williams moved up two places to 19th, and Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam leapt 17 spots to 60th after making notable contributions in Chattogram.

On the bowling front, India’s Jasprit Bumrah retained his position as the world’s top-ranked Test bowler. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s Vincent Masekesa impressed on debut, earning his first appearance in the rankings just outside the top 100.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Operation Sindoor: IPL teams travel to Dharamsala hit
Operation Sindoor: IPL teams travel to Dharamsala hit
'MI erred in execution; every game a play-off now'
'MI erred in execution; every game a play-off now'
Rain Is Wrecking IPL 2025's Playoffs
Rain Is Wrecking IPL 2025's Playoffs
'It is a crime!': Hardik Pandya, on his no-ball fiasco
'It is a crime!': Hardik Pandya, on his no-ball fiasco
IPL 2025: Which teams can make it to play-offs
IPL 2025: Which teams can make it to play-offs

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mutton Kheema: 25-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Meet Bollywood's BFFs

webstory image 3

10 Largest Armies In The World

VIDEOS

PM Modi chairs first cabinet meeting post Operation Sindoor3:10

PM Modi chairs first cabinet meeting post Operation Sindoor

'4 drones came, panic everywhere': Pak eyewitness recounts India's strikes1:50

'4 drones came, panic everywhere': Pak eyewitness...

Op Sindoor: Video shows multiple hits on the terrorist camps in Pak and PoJK2:04

Op Sindoor: Video shows multiple hits on the terrorist...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD