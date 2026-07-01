ICC Rankings: Abhishek loses No 1 T20I spot as Kishan takes over

Discover how Indian stars Ishan Kishan and Jasprit Bumrah have soared to the top of the latest ICC T20I batting and Test bowling rankings, respectively, marking a significant shake-up in global cricket.

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan's rise is attributed to his strong form, including a standout T20 World Cup performance. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Ishan Kishan has achieved the No.1 ranking in ICC T20I batting, surpassing Abhishek Sharma.

Jasprit Bumrah now holds the top position in the ICC Test bowling rankings.

Travis Head has become the No.1 Test batter, with England's Joe Root slipping to third.

Significant movements were also seen for players from Ireland, New Zealand, and West Indies in both T20I and Test formats.

The ICC rankings have seen a major shake-up, with Ishan Kishan rising to No.1 in T20I batting after surpassing Abhishek Sharma, alongside several big changes in the latest Test updates.

Kishan reached a new career-best rating, moving ahead after India’s recent two-match T20I series against Ireland in Belfast, which the hosts won 2-0.

The left-hander’s rise has been powered by a strong run of form, including his standout performances at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup earlier this year, where he scored 317 runs at a strike rate close to 200. One of his most memorable knocks came against Pakistan, where he was named Player of the Match.

Kishan's Ascent in T20I Rankings

Abhishek Sharma, who had held the top ranking for nearly a year, now slips just behind Kishan. The gap between the two is still tight, with only seven rating points separating them. Kishan now joins an elite group of Indian batters—alongside Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav—to have reached No.1 in T20I cricket.

Elsewhere in the rankings, there were several notable movements. Ireland’s Lorcan Tucker and Ross Adair both moved up after useful contributions in Belfast, while Matthew Humphreys climbed to a career-best 25th among T20I bowlers after taking four wickets in the series.

India’s Shivam Dube also rose to seventh in the all-rounders’ list.

Major Shifts in Test Cricket Rankings

There were bigger shifts in the Test rankings following a busy week of matches around the world. Australia’s Travis Head moved to No.1 among Test batters, while England’s Joe Root slipped to third after a quiet outing against New Zealand.

New Zealand had plenty to celebrate after their win at Trent Bridge, with several players climbing the rankings, including Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, and Tom Latham.

In bowling, India’s Jasprit Bumrah now stands alone at the top of the Test rankings, while New Zealand’s Matt Henry drops to second.

There were also gains for West Indies quicks Shamar Joseph and Kemar Roach after strong performances against Sri Lanka in Antigua.