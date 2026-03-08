HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
ICC postpones Doha meeting amid Middle East unrest

ICC postpones Doha meeting amid Middle East unrest

Source: PTI
March 08, 2026 14:06 IST

The ICC has postponed its crucial Doha meeting amid escalating Middle East tensions, raising questions about the impact of geopolitical events on international cricket governance and future planning.

ICC logo

Key Points

  • The ICC has postponed its meeting in Doha, Qatar, due to escalating tensions in the Middle East.
  • The meeting, originally scheduled for March 25-27, will be rescheduled for next month in the same continent.
  • The ICC cited the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran as the reason for the postponement.
  • The meeting was intended for ICC Board Directors, Chief Executives, Committee Members, and senior leadership to discuss the future of global cricket.

The International Cricket Council's (ICC) three-day meet from March 25 to 27 in Doha, Qatar has been postponed in the wake of the ongoing conflict involving US, Israel and Iran.

According to a ICC source, the meeting has been rescheduled for next month in the same continent.

 

The source said a formal communication was sent to ICC members on Saturday, a day before the T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

The March 25-27 meeting was expected to be attended by ICC Board Directors, Chief Executives, Committee Members and senior leadership "as part of the organisation's ongoing governance calendar, providing an important opportunity to deliberate over key matters pertaining to the present and future of the global game."

The ICC chose Qatar as the venue for the meeting because of its growing engagement with cricket in Qatar.

"The ICC's support of and collaboration with the Qatar Cricket Association and Olympic Committee, Cricket in Qatar has fuelled remarkable progress for the sport in recent years," the ICC had said in a release on February 22.

Source: PTI
