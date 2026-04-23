Mohammad Nawaz denies intentional doping after positive test during T20 World Cup

Pakistan all-rounder Muhammad Nawaz is under investigation after a positive dope test at the T20 World Cup, but denies intentionally using any banned substances.

IMAGE: Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz is under investigation by the ICC and PCB for alleged use of recreational drugs during the World Cup, after returning a positive result in a random test conducted by the authorities. Photograph: ANI

Key Points Mohammad Nawaz denies intentionally consuming banned substances after a positive dope test during the T20 World Cup.

Nawaz claims he used medicines for a health issue but did not knowingly take any banned drugs.

The ICC and PCB are investigating Nawaz for alleged use of recreational drugs during the World Cup.

Nawaz is currently allowed to play in the Pakistan Super League, pending the ICC's decision.

If the ICC is not satisfied with Nawaz's explanation, he could face a ban from cricket.

Experienced Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has submitted his response to the ICC and PCB following his positive dope test during the T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka earlier this year, asserting that he did not intentionally consume the banned substance.

Nawaz Claims Innocence in Doping Case

A source within the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Thursday that Nawaz has denied intentionally using any banned substance or recreational drugs.

"He has explained he had used some medicines for a health-related issue but didn't take any drugs," the source claimed.

ICC and PCB Investigation Details

Nawaz is under investigation by the ICC and the PCB for alleged use of recreational drugs during the World Cup, after returning a positive result in a random test conducted by the authorities.

The left-arm spinner has been allowed to play in the Pakistan Super League for Multan Sultans but the ICC will inform the PCB on the next course of action in a few days.

Potential Consequences for Nawaz

If the ICC is not satisfied with his explanation, Nawaz could face a complete ban from cricket, with the world body maintaining a strict stance on the use of banned substances and recreational drugs by players.

The allrounder, who is a regular member of the national T20 squad, has also been questioned by PCB officials.

Past Doping Scandals in Pakistan Cricket

Pakistan cricket faced its biggest doping scandal in 2006 when fast bowlers Mohammad Asif and Shoaib Akhtar tested positive for a banned substance and were sent home from the ICC Champions Trophy in India. Although both were initially handed bans, a committee overturned the sanctions in December that year following their appeals.

Other Pakistani cricketers who have faced bans for failing dope tests include spinners Raza Hasan and Yasir Shah, as well as batter Ahmed Shehzad.

Doping violations can result in significant penalties for athletes, including bans from competition. Pakistan cricket has faced doping controversies in the past, with several players receiving sanctions. The ICC maintains a strict policy against the use of banned substances to ensure fair play and the integrity of the sport.