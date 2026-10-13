ODI World Cup 2027: Over 1.5 Crore Ticket Applications in 12 Days

There is an unprecedented global demand for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 tickets, with over 1.5 crore applications already received from 142 countries for the tournament set to be hosted in Africa.

IMAGE: ICC Chief Executive Officer Sanjog Gupta stated the overwhelming demand is a testament to the Cricket World Cup's stature and Africa's allure. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday said it has received over 1.5 crore ticket applications from 142 countries for the 2027 World Cup.

The ticket ballot will remain open for registration until November 21, 2026, exactly a year before the final.

The ICC's marquee 50-over tournament will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia from October 2 to November 21.

The Cricket World Cup is returning to South Africa after a gap of 24 years, with the ICC planning extensive promotional activities.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday said it has received over 1.5 crore ticket applications from 142 countries since the ticket ballot for the 2027 World Cup went live 12 days ago, underlining the immense global interest in the showpiece.

Global Excitement Builds For 2027 World Cup

The ICC's marquee 50-over tournament will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia from October 2 to November 21.

"A total of 15,083,752 ticket applications have been received, with 4,423,417 ballot registrations generated by fans from across 142 countries," the ICC said in a statement.

Ballot Open Until November 2026

The ticket ballot will remain open for registration until November 21, 2026, exactly a year before the final is scheduled to be played at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

"The overwhelming demand for tickets is testament to the stature and appeal of the Cricket World Cup, the allure of Africa as a destination and the anticipation for the event generated by the ICC and its partners' promotional activities leading up to the event launch," ICC Chief Executive Officer Sanjog Gupta said.

Africa Set To Host Marquee Event

The Cricket World Cup is returning to South Africa after a gap of 24 years.

"With a year to go, the ICC has planned an exciting runway of 360-degree activations, multi-platform campaigns and content line-ups, which will elevate the fandom associated with the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027," Gupta added.