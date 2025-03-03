HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
ICC names umpires for India vs Australia Champions Trophy semis

ICC names umpires for India vs Australia Champions Trophy semis

March 03, 2025 16:36 IST

IMAGE: Chris Gaffaney and Richard Illingworth were named as on-field umpires for the India vs Australia semi-final in the ICC Champions Trophy. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

New Zealand's Chris Gaffaney and England's Richard Illingworth will officiate as on-field umpires in the Champions Trophy semi-final between India and Australia in Dubai on Tuesday.

Englishman Michael Gough will be the third umpire, while Andy Pycroft of Zimbabwe will perform match referee's duties, the International Cricket Council announced.

Illingworth will continue in Dubai having overseen India's Group A clash with New Zealand on Sunday, while Gaffaney was due to umpire Australia's meeting with South Africa in Group B in Rawalpindi on February 25 before the match was abandoned due to rain.

 

In the second semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand in Lahore, Sri Lanka's Kumar Dharmasena will work alongside Australia's Paul Reiffel as the on-field umpires. Joel Wilson will be the third umpire, while Ranjan Madugalle will officiate as the match referee.

Dharmasena was in charge when New Zealand beat Bangladesh in Group A in Rawalpindi, while Reiffel was in the middle when India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on February 23.

