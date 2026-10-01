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India to kickstart 2027 ODI World Cup campaign with matches against Australia, Pakistan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V October 01, 2026 21:59 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The ICC has officially released the men's World Cup schedule, revealing India's crucial opening match against Australia and their highly anticipated clash with Pakistan, setting the stage for an exciting tournament.

India-Pakistan-fans

IMAGE: India will take on Pakistan in their second match of the next ODI World Cup in Johannesburg on October 10, 2027. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • India will commence their ICC Men's World Cup campaign against Australia in Cape Town on October 7.
  • A highly anticipated match between India and arch-rivals Pakistan is scheduled for October 10 in Johannesburg.
  • India's group stage includes matches against a Qualifier team on October 14 and co-hosts Zimbabwe on October 24.
  • The semifinals are set for November 17 and 18 in Cape Town and Centurion, with the final on November 21 in Johannesburg.

India will open their campaign in the men's ICC World Cup against defending champions Australia at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on October 7, the world body announced on Thursday.

Shubman Gill's men will meet arch-rivals Pakistan at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on October 10.

 

India will also meet one of the Qualifiers on October 14 at the Centurion (Pretoria now known as Tshwane) followed by a match against co-hosts Zimbabwe at the newly constructed Victoria Falls Stadium on October 24.

The two semifinals will be played at Cape Town and Centurion on November 17 and 18 while the final will be played at the Wanderers on November 21.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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