India Holds Top Spot In ICC ODI Rankings Despite Reduced Lead

Discover how India has maintained its coveted number one position in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings following the latest annual update, even as New Zealand significantly narrows the points gap.

IMAGE: India slipped one point to 118 but maintained their stay on top of the heap in ICC Men's ODI Rankings. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points India retains the top position in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings following the annual update.

India's lead over second-placed New Zealand has reduced from eight to five points.

South Africa has moved up to fourth place, surpassing Pakistan in the rankings.

Australia remains third in ODIs and leads both Men's Test and Women's ODI and T20I rankings.

Minor shifts occurred in lower ranks, with Ireland, USA, and UAE improving their positions.

India have retained their position at the top of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings following the annual update, but their lead over New Zealand has reduced from eight to five points.

ICC ODI Rankings: Key Changes And Positions

Following the update, India have slipped from 119 to 118 points even as New Zealand have gained two points to move up to 113. The reigning World Cup champions Australia are in third position with an unchanged 109 points.

The only change in the top 10 positions is that South Africa (102) have overtaken Pakistan (98) to fourth spot. However, there is a notable change in the gap between ninth-placed Bangladesh and the West Indies, which has increased to 10 points.

In other shifts, Ireland have leapfrogged Zimbabwe to 11th position, the USA have moved above Scotland to 13th spot, and the United Arab Emirates are now ahead of Canada in 19th place. India are also top ranked in the ICC Men's T20I Rankings after the annual updates carried out last week while Australia are at the top of the Test rankings. Australia are No. 1 in both the Women's ODI and T20I lists.