Cricket Scotland, KNCB Slam ICC's 'Setback' World Cup Qualification Changes

Cricket Scotland and the Royal Dutch Cricket Association (KNCB) have voiced strong criticism against the International Cricket Council's (ICC) recent and significant structural changes to the Men's 50-over World Cup qualification pathway, labelling them a 'setback to Associate Member cricket' and highlighting concerns over transparency and consultation.

IMAGE: The statement said, Cricket Scotland and KNCB met ICC twice, seeking written communication on the changes and greater clarity around the processes. Photograph: Cricket Scotland/X

Key Points Cricket Scotland and the KNCB expressed deep disappointment over the ICC's significant structural changes to the Men's 50-over World Cup qualification pathway and tournament format, introduced less than 18 months before the competition.

The changes are seen as a 'setback to Associate Member cricket', risking the undermining of progress made in growing the global game and sending a wrong message about expanding cricket's reach.

Both boards criticised the lack of meaningful consultation and insufficient notice for affected members, arguing that decisions of such significance should be made transparently and collaboratively.

The new 'Super Series' format, part of a three-round qualification, adds another obstacle for teams qualifying for the World Cup, creating uncertainty and financial pressure on resource-limited organisations.

Cricket Scotland and KNCB have called on the ICC to re-engage with Associate Members, commit to open consultation, and ensure fair opportunities for all members to compete and develop.

Cricket Scotland and the Royal Dutch Cricket Association (KNCB) issued a joint statement on Monday, expressing their disappointment with the "significant structural changes" to the ICC Men's 50-over World Cup qualification pathway, calling it a "setback to Associate Member cricket".

The tournament has been divided into three rounds before the semi-finals and the final. Round one would be the 'Super Series' featuring the three lowest-ranked of the 14 qualified teams in a round-robin format. The team that finishes top of the Super Series will progress to the next stage of the competition.

New Qualification Structure

In round two, the teams will be divided into two groups of six and will play 30 matches in the group stage. Following that, the top three teams from both groups, along with the next best-placed team across both groups, will make it to the Super Seven stage, which will have 21 matches. Following these three rounds will be the semi-finals and final.

The winner of the World Cup qualifier will earn a direct entry in the group stage, while those who finish second, third and fourth will play the 'Super Series'. The teams who will put in hard yards to qualify for the World Cup qualifier and compete in it will have another obstacle to overcome in the form of the 'Super Series', consisting of three teams.

Concerns Over Impact and Process

In a joint statement, cricket governing bodies in Scotland and the Netherlands said, "Cricket Scotland and the Royal Dutch Cricket Association (KNCB) are deeply disappointed by the International Cricket Council's recent decision to implement significant structural changes to the ICC Men's 50-over World Cup qualification pathway and tournament format with less than 18 months until the competition begins."

They also said that the changes "risk undermining the progress made in recent years to grow the global game" and the format sends a wrong message when the sport is looking to strengthen itself on a global level and expand its reach.

"These changes represent a setback to Associate Member cricket and risk undermining the progress made in recent years to grow the global game. At a time when cricket is seeking to expand its reach, attract new audiences and strengthen its position on the international sporting landscape, reducing meaningful opportunities for emerging nations sends the wrong message entirely," the statement added.

"Cricket Scotland and the KNCB remain fully committed to working constructively with the ICC and fellow Members to strengthen the global game. However, we have significant concerns about both the impact of these changes and the process through which they have been introduced. The changes risk weakening the integrity and credibility of international cricket, and only highlight the importance of strong governance, transparent decision-making and effective engagement with Members," the statement continued.

Call for Consultation and Engagement

Both the boards said that decisions of such significance, which could directly influence the associate nations, "should be made clearly following meaningful consultation and with sufficient notice for affected Members to understand and respond to the implications." The boards also said that these changes, occurring less than 18 months before the tournament, have reduced the time for the affected teams to adapt and contribute to the process.

"We believe greater engagement with Associate Members would have supported a more effective and collaborative approach and helped maintain confidence in the qualification pathway," the statement continued. Both Cricket Scotland and KNCB said that confidence in international cricket depends on "clear, stable, and predictable qualification pathways, particularly where Members are making significant sporting, financial and commercial commitments based on established structures."

"Associate Members who are directly impacted should be properly engaged before decisions that affect our future are made. Members and their players invest years in preparing for World Cups, and confidence in those pathways depends on them not changing part-way through a qualification cycle without consultation. Changing those structures at short notice creates significant uncertainty, disrupts planning, and places additional operational and financial pressure on organisations that are already operating with limited resources," highlighted the statement.

The statement also said that after the changes, both Cricket Scotland and KNCB met ICC twice, seeking written communication on the changes and greater clarity around the processes. Both the boards said that they have requested positive action to "strengthen future operational decision-making" and an invitation to bilateral planning meetings with Test-playing nations.

"Since the second meeting more than two weeks ago, there has been no further response from the ICC, which is disappointing and disrespectful given the significance of the issues raised. The opportunity to compete at a World Cup provides Associate Members with a unique competitive opportunity to drive investment, inspire players, attract commercial partners and government support, and create moments that capture the imagination of supporters," the statement continued.

"Some of the most memorable moments in ICC tournaments have come when Associate Members have challenged, and in some cases defeated, Full Members on the world stage. Those performances have always reinforced the principle that success is earned on the field. Our players work incredibly hard with limited resources to earn these opportunities and deserve respect and for their efforts to be rewarded."

"Leaders in cricket have consistently spoken about their ambition for the sport to become truly global. Providing meaningful opportunities for emerging nations to qualify for and compete at major events is fundamental to achieving that ambition. Decisions that reduce or limit those opportunities slow the progress being made to expand the game's reach and appeal and run counter to those ambitions," the statement continued.

Both Cricket Scotland and KNCB called on the ICC to "re-engage with Associate members and their requests" and commit to engaging openly with all the members on how the long-term interests of the sport could be best served. "Cricket's future is strongest when every Member has a genuine and fair opportunity to compete, develop and succeed," the statement signed off.