ICC commits to Afghan refugee women's cricket, targets 2030 qualification

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has solidified its long-term commitment to Afghan refugee women cricketers, endorsing a Development Pathway Programme with the ambitious goal of seeing the team compete in ICC qualification events by 2030.

IMAGE: ICC has reconstituted its Special Task Force to prepare a roadmap for the Afghan refugee women's team to participate in ICC qualification events over the next five years. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points The ICC Board has endorsed the continuation of its Development Pathway Programme for Afghan refugee women cricketers, aiming for their participation in ICC qualification events by 2030.

A reconstituted Special Task Force, including representatives from BCCI, Cricket Australia, and ECB, will prepare a roadmap for the team's integration into ICC qualification events over the next five years.

The programme provides players with access to coaching, physiotherapy, and increased playing opportunities, with players based in Australia, England, and Canada integrated into local cricket structures.

Afghan refugee cricketers Nahida Sapan and Firooza Afghan expressed gratitude for the programme's impact, highlighting the memorable training camps and tours in India and England.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has endorsed the continuation of its Development Pathway Programme for Afghan refugee women cricketers and set a target of enabling the team to compete in the governing body's qualification pathway by 2030.

ICC Board's Decision and Task Force

The decision was taken at the ICC Board's Annual Conference in Edinburgh, where it also reconstituted its Special Task Force to prepare a roadmap for the Afghan refugee women's team to participate in ICC qualification events over the next five years.

The ICC also appointed its Independent Director Ros Rivaz and ICC Chief Executives' Committee member Sarah Keane to the Task Force, which already includes representatives from the BCCI, Cricket Australia and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

"The Task Force has been entrusted with developing a clear and sustainable roadmap that supports the continued development of Afghan refugee women cricketers through structured coaching, meaningful competitive opportunities and appropriate high-performance pathways," Rivaz said in a release issued by ICC.

Programme Structure And Player Integration

The programme will continue to provide players with access to cricket and strength and conditioning coaches, physiotherapy support and increased playing opportunities in a phased manner.

The players based in Australia, England and Canada will remain integrated into local cricket structures, while the squad will also continue to assemble for overseas training camps and tours, similar to those conducted in India and England over the past year.

The ICC said collective playing opportunities would gradually be expanded against carefully selected opposition to aid the team's development towards qualification events by 2030.

Player And Advocate Reactions

Afghan refugee cricketer Nahida Sapan welcomed the ICC's long-term commitment.

"This programme has already made a real difference to us, not only by helping us continue playing cricket, but by enabling us to come together and play as a team. It is very reassuring to hear that the ICC and the Task Force are making a long-term commitment to supporting our development," she said.

Another player, Firooza Afghan, said the team's tours of India and England over the last year had been among the most memorable experiences of their lives.

"Over the past year, the opportunities to come together as a group and tour India and England have provided us some of the most memorable experiences in our lives. The support to train in our home locations with quality coaches plays a big role in our progress.

"A long term view of participation in ICC qualification pathways gives us a clear goal to work towards, and we are determined to make the most of every opportunity along that journey."

Former Australia international Mel Jones, a co-founder of the 'It's Game On' initiative supporting the programme, described the roadmap as an important step in providing meaningful opportunities for the displaced players.

"The continued support for these remarkable women, alongside a clear roadmap towards ICC qualification pathways by 2030, represents an important commitment to their future. It sends a powerful message that talent and determination deserve opportunity.

"These players are role models, inspiring women and girls around the world, and it's exciting to see a long-term pathway that balances development with meaningful competition while recognising their unique journey. The progress they've made over the past year has been extraordinary, and I can't wait to see what this team achieves by 2030," she added.