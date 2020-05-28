News
ICC defers decision on T20 World Cup till June 10

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
May 28, 2020 20:35 IST
IMAGE: The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15 but there is intense speculation about the event being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photograph: Jason McCawley/Getty Images

The International Cricket Council on Thursday deferred a decision on all agenda items, including the fate of the T20 World Cup in Australia, till June 10.

 

The World Cup is scheduled from October 18 to November 15 but there is intense speculation about the event being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the window being used by the currently suspended IPL.

"The Board also requested the ICC management continue with their discussions with stakeholders in exploring various contingency options in light of the rapidly changing public health situation caused by the COVID 19 virus," the ICC said in a statement after the Board's tele-conference.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
