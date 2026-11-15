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India to host 2029 Champions Trophy, co-host 2031 ODI World Cup, confirms ICC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A. V. Updated: November 15, 2026 20:35 IST 4 Minutes Read
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The International Cricket Council has unveiled its comprehensive schedule for major men's events until 2035, confirming India's significant role as host for the 2029 Champions Trophy and co-host for the 2031 ODI World Cup, providing long-term clarity for global cricket.

Head-Labuschagne

IMAGE: Australia's Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne celebrate with the trophy after winning the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points

  • India will host the 2029 Champions Trophy from October 9-28.
  • India will co-host the 2031 ODI World Cup with Bangladesh from October 9-November 23.
  • The ICC Board on Sunday approved the windows for major men's events until 2035.
  • The World Test Championship Final will remain a biennial fixture in June until 2035, with England hosting in 2029 and 2031.
  • The confirmed schedule runs from the 2028 T20 World Cup up to the 2035 ODI World Cup, with many hosts yet to be decided.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board on Sunday approved the windows for major men's events until 2035 with India hosting the 2029 Champions Trophy from October 9-28 and co-hosting the 2031 ODI World Cup from October 9-November 23.

India will be hosting the Champions Trophy for the first time since 2006 while the return of the ODI World Cup to India in 2031 was also confirmed by the ICC.

 

India had hosted the 2023 ODI World Cup in the same October-November window and the 2027 edition in South Africa will also take place in those months. India will be co-hosting the 2031 ODI showpiece with Bangladesh.

Future ICC Tournament Hosts

However, the host nations for events beyond 2031 were not announced but dates were made public.

The confirmed schedule runs from the 2028 T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand up to the 2035 ODI World Cup.

"The ICC events portfolio and schedule are critical components of cricket's global architecture and deliver elevated context, competitiveness and consequence to the ecosystem," ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta said.

Strategic Planning For Global Cricket

"These tournaments serve as pinnacle moments for fans and players alike, with the associated pathways driving aspiration and access for the broader cricketing landscape.

"We also recognise the importance of providing athletes and member associations long-term visibility of these events to enable development of improved player pathways, focused high-performance programmes and structured calendars.

The following edition in 2035 has been confirmed too, and is slated to take place in the October-November period, with the hosts yet to be confirmed.

Key Event Dates Until 2035

Following the 2028 T20 World Cup from October 12 to November 12, the tournament will next be held in 2030, with England co-hosting it with Scotland and Ireland.

The next two editions are slated to take place in 2032 and 2034, with the venues yet to be decided.

The World Test Championship Final will continue to remain a biennial fixture in June till 2035. England will be the hosts for the 2029 and 2031 editions as well, while the hosts are to be confirmed for 2033 and 2035.

ICC MEN'S EVENTS SCHEDULE UNTIL 2035

2028: T20 World Cup  Australia and New Zealand (October 12  November 12)

2029: World Test Championship Final  England (June 8-12)

2029: Champions Trophy  India (October 9-28)

2030: T20 World Cup  England, Ireland and Scotland (July 4  August 4)

2031: World Test Championship Final  England (June 12-16)

2031: Cricket World Cup  India and Bangladesh (October 9  November 23)

2032: T20 World Cup  Hosts to be confirmed (October 14  November 14)

2033: World Test Championship Final  Hosts to be confirmed (June 9-13)

2033: Champions Trophy  Hosts to be confirmed (October 2-23)

2034: T20 World Cup  Hosts to be confirmed (July 6  August 6)

2035: World Test Championship Final  Hosts to be confirmed (June 7-11)

2035: Cricket World Cup  Hosts to be confirmed (October 2  November 18).

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A. V.© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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