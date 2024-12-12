News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » ICC chief Shah meets Brisbane 2032 officials; eyes cricket's Olympics future

ICC chief Shah meets Brisbane 2032 officials; eyes cricket's Olympics future

Source: PTI
December 12, 2024 15:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: ICC chairman Jay Shah with officials of the 2032 Brisbane Olympics organising committee. Photograph: Jay Shah/X

Jay Shah, who took charge as ICC chairman earlier this month, met with top officials of the 2032 Brisbane Olympics organising committee to discuss the sport's potential inclusion in the Summer Games on Thursday.

Cricket will make a return to the Olympics after 128 years when it is played in the 2028 Los Angeles Games. The sport is not yet confirmed for the 2032 edition in Brisbane.

"Very exciting time ahead for Cricket's involvement in the Olympics movement - a meeting with the @Brisbane_2032 organizing

committee in Brisbane, Australia today," Shah posted on X with visuals of the meeting in Brisbane.

The meeting was attended by Brisbane 2032 organising committee chief Cindy Hook and Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley.

Cricket is likely to make its comeback to the Olympics in the 2028 Games in Los Angeles after a long wait of 128 years.

The former BCCI secretary is expected to watch the action of the third Test between India and Australia, starting at the Gabba from Saturday.

 

Among Shah's immediate priorities is to find a solution to the hosting of ICC Champions Trophy in February-March. A hybrid model has been agreed by all stakeholders but no announcement has been made yet, fuelling speculations over the future of the event.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Brook Goes Level With Tendulkar
Brook Goes Level With Tendulkar
Gabba Test: What Changes Will India Make?
Gabba Test: What Changes Will India Make?
What's Saina Doing At Wagah?
What's Saina Doing At Wagah?
Mujib's Joy Bangla no more Bangladesh national slogan
Mujib's Joy Bangla no more Bangladesh national slogan
'Quality Stocks Thrive In Downturns'
'Quality Stocks Thrive In Downturns'
'I am a magician': Kejri to give Rs 1,000 to women
'I am a magician': Kejri to give Rs 1,000 to women
Cabinet clears bills for 'one nation, one election'
Cabinet clears bills for 'one nation, one election'

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
'Not the time to look back at Gabba 2021'
'Not the time to look back at Gabba 2021'
How Jaiswal's sledge sparked Starc's fiery comeback!
How Jaiswal's sledge sparked Starc's fiery comeback!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances