HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » ICC Champions Trophy: 'We have beaten India in Dubai twice before'

ICC Champions Trophy: 'We have beaten India in Dubai twice before'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 21, 2025 19:36 IST

x

'All the players are relaxed and we will take it just like any other match.'

Pakistan cricket team

IMAGE: Pakistan face a must-win encounter against India to keep their semi-final hopes alive in the ICC Champions Trophy. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Pakistan's fast bowler Haris Rauf has downplayed the hype surrounding their high-stakes Champions Trophy clash against India in Dubai on Sunday, stating that his team will treat it like any other match while focusing on securing a crucial win to stay in contention.

Having lost their tournament opener to New Zealand in Karachi, Pakistan now face a must-win encounter against India to keep their semi-final hopes alive in the eight-team competition.

India will be coming into the high-pressure game on the back of a six-wicket win against Bangladesh where Shubman Gill scored an unbeaten century.

"There is no pressure in the match against India, all the players are relaxed and we will take it just like any other match," said Rauf.

Rauf also insisted that he is '100 percent' match-fit, and had proven this by bowling his quota of 10 overs against New Zealand.

"We have beaten India in Dubai twice before, so we know the conditions here very well. Our entire game plan will depend on the conditions and pitch on match day," he added.

 

He said the match against New Zealand was history and the players were now focussed on the India match.

"Yes, the absence of Saim Ayub and now Fakhar Zaman is a big setback for us in the Champions Trophy. But we still have the players to perform well and take us through in this event," he added.

He said every player realised that in a match against India, it was a big opportunity to become a hero, but that will only be possible if they hold their nerve and do well.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India Vs Pakistan: A Rivalry in Numbers
India Vs Pakistan: A Rivalry in Numbers
Gill's Record-Breaking Run!
Gill's Record-Breaking Run!
India Will Count On These 5 Men On Sunday
India Will Count On These 5 Men On Sunday
From Injury To Glory! Shami's Dream Run
From Injury To Glory! Shami's Dream Run
Chahal, Dhanashree Finalise Divorce?
Chahal, Dhanashree Finalise Divorce?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Recipes For Fried Fish Feasts

webstory image 2

7 Reasons Why You MUST Have Regular Bowel Movements

webstory image 3

Get Ready To Upgrade: iPhone 16E Launched

VIDEOS

PM Modi's heart-winning gesture for Sharad Pawar steals the show at Marathi Sahitya event0:36

PM Modi's heart-winning gesture for Sharad Pawar steals...

Bird's Eye View: Madhya Pradesh global investors summit 2025 preparation underway1:12

Bird's Eye View: Madhya Pradesh global investors summit...

'Deeply troubling': MEA on US funds for voting in India0:35

'Deeply troubling': MEA on US funds for voting in India

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD