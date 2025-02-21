ICC Champions Trophy: 'We have beaten India in Dubai twice before'

'All the players are relaxed and we will take it just like any other match.'

IMAGE: Pakistan face a must-win encounter against India to keep their semi-final hopes alive in the ICC Champions Trophy. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Pakistan's fast bowler Haris Rauf has downplayed the hype surrounding their high-stakes Champions Trophy clash against India in Dubai on Sunday, stating that his team will treat it like any other match while focusing on securing a crucial win to stay in contention.



Having lost their tournament opener to New Zealand in Karachi, Pakistan now face a must-win encounter against India to keep their semi-final hopes alive in the eight-team competition.



India will be coming into the high-pressure game on the back of a six-wicket win against Bangladesh where Shubman Gill scored an unbeaten century.



"There is no pressure in the match against India, all the players are relaxed and we will take it just like any other match," said Rauf.



Rauf also insisted that he is '100 percent' match-fit, and had proven this by bowling his quota of 10 overs against New Zealand.



"We have beaten India in Dubai twice before, so we know the conditions here very well. Our entire game plan will depend on the conditions and pitch on match day," he added.

He said the match against New Zealand was history and the players were now focussed on the India match.



"Yes, the absence of Saim Ayub and now Fakhar Zaman is a big setback for us in the Champions Trophy. But we still have the players to perform well and take us through in this event," he added.



He said every player realised that in a match against India, it was a big opportunity to become a hero, but that will only be possible if they hold their nerve and do well.