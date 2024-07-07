News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Champions Trophy to be held entirely in Pakistan: PCB

Champions Trophy to be held entirely in Pakistan: PCB

Source: PTI
July 07, 2024 19:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said Pakistan will upgrade its stadiums in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy. Photograph: PCB/X

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has allocated approximately 17 billion rupees for the upgradation of its stadiums in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy.

The funds were approved by PCB's Board of Governors (BOG) on Saturday in Lahore in at a meeting, where another 240 million rupees were allocated for spending on women's cricket.

It was a massive jump for women's cricket from 70 million rupees approved in the last budget.

 

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi also told the BOG members that the Champions Trophy would be held entirely in Pakistan and it would be further

discussed at the ICC's annual board meeting in Colombo later this month.

The meeting was held primarily to approve the PCB budget for 2024-25 with Pakistan scheduled to host Bangladesh, England and West Indies in the season besides a tri-series before the Champions Trophy and also touring Australia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Naqvi informed the BOG members that upgradation work on the stadiums had begun as the PCB wants to improve the facilities for the spectators and turn the venues into A class stadiums.

The BOG approved nearly 13 billion from development funds for the work on the three stadiums plus 4 and half billion rupees for organizing the domestic season.

The BOG was also informed the board had decided to increase the central contract fees/salaries for women's cricketers and domestic players.

"The budget has been increased because the PCB wants to improve competition level and the structures in both domestic and women's cricket," Naqvi told the BOG.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Ishan Kishan took a break from cricket
Why Ishan Kishan took a break from cricket
'Happy birthday Mahi!': Sakshi touches Dhoni's feet!
'Happy birthday Mahi!': Sakshi touches Dhoni's feet!
'Rohit will captain India in CT 2025, WTC Final'
'Rohit will captain India in CT 2025, WTC Final'
Rahul Gandhi to visit Manipur, security tightened
Rahul Gandhi to visit Manipur, security tightened
Factors that will guide the markets this week
Factors that will guide the markets this week
PIX: Abhishek slams ton as India rout Zim by 100 runs
PIX: Abhishek slams ton as India rout Zim by 100 runs
BMW kills woman in Mumbai, CM says won't save anyone
BMW kills woman in Mumbai, CM says won't save anyone

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Cummins calls for separate windows for IPL and Tests

Cummins calls for separate windows for IPL and Tests

PIX: Abhishek steals the show with 46-ball century!

PIX: Abhishek steals the show with 46-ball century!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances