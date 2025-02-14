HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » ICC Champions Trophy: New Zealand's Ravindra back in training after hit in face

ICC Champions Trophy: New Zealand's Ravindra back in training after hit in face

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 14, 2025 08:50 IST

x

Rachin Ravindra

IMAGE: Rachin Ravindra lost sight of the ball in the floodlights when attempting a catch and was hit in the forehead during a warm-up match for the Champions Trophy against Pakistan in Lahore. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has eased back into training after being struck in the face by the ball in a fielding mishap but he still has concussion protocols to pass before returning to the field, coach Gary Stead said.

Ravindra lost sight of the ball in the floodlights when attempting a catch and was hit in the forehead during a warm-up match for the Champions Trophy against Pakistan in Lahore last Saturday.

Though Ravindra passed his first Head Injury Assessment (HIA) immediately after the blow, Stead revealed the 25-year-old had suffered headaches in the following days and would need to tick off further HIA's to be passed fit.

He will therefore play no part in the ODI tri-series

final against Pakistan in Karachi later on Friday and appears unlikely to be selected for the Champions Trophy opener against the hosts next Wednesday in the same city.

"He's had a headache for a few days but that's, I guess, subsiding which is really good news," Stead said in Karachi, declining to put a time-line on Ravindra's return.

"He had a few balls tonight for the first time, which is good, but there's still a few more steps for him to go through before he would be considered fit to play."

 

There was better news for pace bowler Lockie Ferguson, who Stead expected to return to action for Sunday's Champions Trophy warmup against Afghanistan in Karachi, if not for the tri-series final.

Ferguson suffered a hamstring strain while playing in the United Arab Emirates' ILT20 competition.

Having played plenty of cricket in Pakistan and with star batsman Kane Williamson firing on all cylinders, New Zealand will head into the rebooted Champions Trophy hopeful of winning their second title and first since the 2000 tournament in Kenya.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bumrah Is 'Rebuilding'
Bumrah Is 'Rebuilding'
How Pak bounced back to down India and win 2017 CT
How Pak bounced back to down India and win 2017 CT
No wives: BCCI's strict rule for Champions Trophy
No wives: BCCI's strict rule for Champions Trophy
Patidar reveals Kohli's role in his RCB captaincy
Patidar reveals Kohli's role in his RCB captaincy
Meet RCB's New Captain, Rajat Patidar
Meet RCB's New Captain, Rajat Patidar

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Questions To Ask Your Date. 8 Questions To A-V-O-I-D

webstory image 2

10 Foods That Help Prevent Acid Reflux

webstory image 3

7 Ways Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Will Help Your Workout

VIDEOS

Modi gets 'angry' after asking questions on Adani in White House1:48

Modi gets 'angry' after asking questions on Adani in...

Trump hugs Modi, says 'we missed you a lot'0:41

Trump hugs Modi, says 'we missed you a lot'

PM Modi addresses press meet with President Trump10:19

PM Modi addresses press meet with President Trump

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD