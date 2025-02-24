Matt Henry goes level with fellow Kiwi legend

IMAGE: Matt Henry. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry on Monday, went on to match legendary Richard Hadlee for the record of most wickets by a New Zealander in One-Day Internationals.

New Zealand's pace spearhead, Henry logged figures of 1/57 in his nine-over spell in the ICC Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Monday, to go level with the Kiwi legend.

Henry is now joint-eighth highest-wicket-taker for New Zealand in ODIs, with 158 scalps -- Henry achieved the feat in his 89th ODI match, 26 fewer than Hadlee's tally of 115.

Henry struggled to make an early impact but got a wicket at the death, dismissing Bangladesh's Rishad Hossain in the 44th over to reach the landmark.

He outwitted the tail-ender by banging the ball outside off, putting Hossain in two minds. The Bangladesh batter, who was quickly scoring runs, spooned the ball up, which NZ skipper Mitchell Santner took.

IMAGE: New Zealand's Michael Bracewell celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Another Kiwi attained a milestone on Monday with Michael Bracewell becoming just the fourth spinner for New Zealand to take a four-wicket haul in the ICC ODI tournaments.

He proved to be a threat to the Bangladesh batters, who had no answers.

Bracewell cleaned up Bangladesh's seasoned duo, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah, cheaply and ended his 10-over spell with figures of 4/26. He joined the exclusive club featuring Mitchell Santner, Daniel Vettori and Paul Wiseman.

Among all the spinners, Vettori is the only one to have achieved the feat twice.