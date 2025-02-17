HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Champions Trophy: 'Bumrah's absence has given Bangladesh hope'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
February 17, 2025 12:51 IST

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy because of a lower back injury. Photograph: BCCI

Former Bangladesh opener Imrul Kayes reckons the absence of Jasprit Bumrah will provide his team an opportunity to put India's pace attack under pressure when the two teams clash in the ICC Champions Trophy match in Dubai on Wednesday.

India go into the game as overwhelming favourites as Bangladesh enter the tournament at the back of a long struggling spell in the ODIs.   

"India is a strong side with a great bowling attack and batting line-up. But Bumrah is not in the squad. We all know what he has done in the last two years for Indian cricket. His absence gives Bangladesh a chance to capitalize,"Kayes told PTI.

Kayes played 39 Tests, 78 ODIs and 14 T20s for Bangladesh.

In Bumrah's absence, a rusty Mohammed Shami will lead India's pace attack including Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh.

"Shami's inclusion is big. He may be struggling a bit with fitness right now, but if he finds his rhythm, he will be a big threat for Bangladesh,"he added.

Bangladesh will be without veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and out-of-form

batter Litton Das.

Kayes said Shakib's absence is bound to be felt.    

"I definitely miss Shakib because he is a very good player. His impact on any match is immense. At the moment, Bangladesh is struggling. They are struggling because if Shakib is not playing, Bangladesh might play an additional spinner. That's the main problem.

"Litton's form was a big concern for the team. But in the last few BPL matches, he did score some runs. However, Soumya Sarkar and Tanzid Tamim have performed better, and I think the team is in good shape in that department," he said.

 

"If you see Mehidy Hasan, when he came to the national team, he was new, but his courage is amazing. His character shows he is a champion player. He doesn't care about anybody; he always believes, ‘I will do it.'

"Mehidy can bat anywhere. In the 2018 Asia Cup final, he opened the batting against India. Shakib can also bat anywhere. So, if you compare, Mehidy will probably fill the gap.

"But bowling-wise, Bangladesh will miss Shakib because he is a left-handed spinner. The impact he creates with his bowling is invaluable for our team," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Champions Trophy 2025

