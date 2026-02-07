ICC Challenges Pakistan's 'Force Majeure' Excuse For India T20 World Cup Match

The ICC is scrutinizing Pakistan's claim of 'Force Majeure' to justify their refusal to play against India in the T20 World Cup, demanding proof of attempts to mitigate the situation and highlighting potential consequences for undermining the tournament's integrity.

IMAGE: The ICC has asked the Pakistan Cricket Board to justify pulling out of one match while playing the remaining games on government's instructions.. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The ICC is challenging the Pakistan Cricket Board's attempt to invoke 'Force Majeure' to avoid playing India in the T20 World Cup.

The ICC has requested the PCB to provide evidence of efforts to mitigate the situation before opting out of the India match.

The 'Force Majeure' clause excuses parties from obligations due to unforeseeable events like war or government actions, but requires proof of mitigation.

The International Cricket Council has sought an explanation from Pakistan on how the 'Force Majeure' clause can be invoked to justify the team's refusal to play the T20 World Cup match against India after the Pakistan Cricket Board tried to wriggle out of the situation by putting the onus on its government.



But there is a glimmer of hope now as PCB has approached the ICC for deliberations, as per an ICC Director, who feels that the marquee India vs Pakistan clash slated on February 15 will eventually take place.



"The talks have started," he said.



The ICC has asked the PCB to justify pulling out of one match while playing the remaining games on government's instructions.



A few days back, the PCB had officially written to the ICC about wanting to invoke the 'Force Majeure' clause and cited the government's tweet, banning the team from the February 15 clash in Colombo, as the reason.



Having received the world body's formal communication, the PCB initiated further discussions.



The ICC is currently engaging with the board in a structured manner to explore possible resolutions, with a view that interest of the game must supersede unilateral action.

What is Force Majeure?

Force majeure is a contractual provision that excuses a party from fulfilling its obligations due to extraordinary events beyond its control such as war, natural disasters, government actions or public emergencies.



For the clause to apply, the affected party must demonstrate that the event was unforeseeable, unavoidable and that it took all reasonable steps to mitigate the impact. Mere inconvenience or political preference does not ordinarily satisfy the test.

ICC seeks proof of mitigation

The Pakistan government had announced that its team would boycott only the India fixture to support Bangladesh, who were shown the door for refusing to play in India due to their "security concerns. However, they will play their remaining matches in the T20 World Cup.



The ICC has sent across a series of queries, asking the PCB to demonstrate what efforts it made to mitigate the situation, explore alternatives or seek exemptions before opting for non-participation.



It is learnt that the global body also set out the conditions under which force majeure can legitimately be triggered, the evidences required for withdrawal from a scheduled match, and the wider sporting, commercial and governance consequences of such a step.



The ICC has also underlined the damages it could potentially claim if the invocation is found invalid.



In its reply, the ICC has pointed out that selective participation strikes at the core premise of a global tournament and could expose the PCB to breach-of-contract claims as well as disciplinary action under ICC regulations.

PCB engaged in structured dialogue

According to sources in the ICC, the global body has followed the same process that it followed with Bangladesh, which was also engaged for extensive deliberations for several days.