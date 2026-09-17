Tavengwa Mukuhlani appointed new ICC deputy chairperson until 2027

Tavengwa Mukuhlani, the esteemed Chairman of Zimbabwe Cricket, has been officially named the new ICC Deputy Chairperson, a pivotal appointment set to significantly impact global cricket administration and development, especially for African nations.

IMAGE: Tavengwa Mukuhlani with ICC Chairman Jay Shah. Photograph: ICC

Key Points Tavengwa Mukuhlani has been appointed as the new ICC Deputy Chairperson, serving until November 2027.

Mukuhlani, who chairs Zimbabwe Cricket, succeeds Imran Khwaja from Singapore in this key role.

The appointment is a significant development for African cricket, coinciding with Zimbabwe's co-hosting of the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah lauded Mukuhlani's experience and highlighted the milestone for Zimbabwe cricket.

Mukuhlani expressed his commitment to collaborating with Jay Shah to grow cricket globally and expand its reach.

Zimbabwe's Tavengwa Mukuhlani, on Thursday, was named as the new Deputy Chairperson of ICC until November 2027 after the all-powerful Board of Directors gave green-light to his appointment, replacing Singapore's Imran Khwaja.

Mukuhlani, who is the Chairman of Zimbabwe Cricket and represents it on the ICC Board, succeeds Khwaja following his departure from the Board.

Mukuhlani currently serves on the ICC Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee (F&CA) and the Nominations Committee, and chairs the HR and Remuneration Committee, an ICC release stated.

Significance For African Cricket

The appointment comes at a significant time for African cricket, with Zimbabwe preparing to co-host the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 alongside South Africa and Namibia.

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ICC Chairman Jay Shah's Endorsement

ICC chairman Jay Shah said: "I warmly congratulate Tavengwa Mukuhlani on his appointment as Deputy Chair of the ICC. His experience in cricket administration, understanding of the global game and commitment to its development will be invaluable to the ICC Board.

"Tavengwa has earned the confidence of his fellow Directors, and I look forward to working closely with him to strengthen cricket across our Members and create greater opportunities for the game to grow worldwide. His election is also a significant milestone for Zimbabwe, as he becomes the first Zimbabwean to serve as Deputy Chair," Shah added.

Mukuhlani's Vision For Global Cricket

Mukuhlani said: "I look forward to working closely with our Chairman, Jay Shah, whose leadership, energy and ambition have brought a clear sense of purpose to the ICC, with a strong focus on growing cricket, creating opportunities for our Members and reaching new audiences and markets.

"Cricket is entering an exciting period, particularly with its return to the Olympic Games and continued global expansion. I look forward to supporting our Chairman, Mr Jay Shah and fellow board directors in advancing our shared priorities and serving the best interests of cricket globally," he added.