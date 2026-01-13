ICC appeal fails as BCB stands firm on India travel

'While the ICC highlighted that the tournament itinerary has already been announced and requested the BCB to reconsider its stance, the Board's position remains unchanged.'

The ICC on Tuesday "requested" the Bangladesh Cricket Board to reconsider its demand of shifting the country's T20 World Cup matches out of India but the BCB has refused to back down, reiterating its security concerns.

In a statement, the BCB said the board's position remains unchanged despite the ICC's reluctance to entertain its request and both parties will continue to "explore possible solutions".

BCB has written to the ICC multiple times demanding that its World Cup games be shifted out of India due to security concerns but considering that the schedule for the T20 showpiece beginning February 7 is finalised, the world body is unlikely to relent.

"While the ICC highlighted that the tournament itinerary has already been announced and requested the BCB to reconsider its stance, the Board's position remains unchanged. Both parties agreed that discussions will continue to explore possible solutions," the BCB said.

"The BCB remains committed to safeguarding the well-being of its players, officials and staff while engaging constructively with the ICC to address the matter," said the BCB after its officials attended the video conference with ICC," it added.

While the BCB considers it unsafe for its players to travel to India, ICC's risk assessment report does not flag any specific or direct threat to the team if it participates in the tournament.

In Tuesday's video conference with the ICC, the BCB was represented by its president Aminul Islam and CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury among other senior officials.

"During the discussions, the BCB reaffirmed its position regarding the decision not to travel to India, citing security concerns. The Board also reiterated its request for the ICC to consider relocating Bangladesh's matches outside India," the BCB added.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play three games in Kolkata and one in Mumbai during the league stage.

BCB asked for a relocation after the BCCI instructed Kolkata Knight Riders to release pacer Mustafizur Rahman from its IPL 2026 roster amid violence against Hindus here.

Following Mustafizur's removal, an irate Bangladesh government banned IPL's broadcast in the country.



Former captain Tamim Iqbal and current Test skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto have cautioned against a very hard-line approach with the former saying that decisions taken today would have repercussions 10 years down the line.

Shanto has voiced the psychological stress that the players are feeling at the prospect of missing a World Cup.

However, sports ministry advisor Asif Nazrul has taken an unyielding position, repeatedly stating that Bangladesh will not budge from its demand for relocation of its games to co-host Sri Lanka.