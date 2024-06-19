News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Match Officials annouced for WC T20 Super 8 fixtures

Match Officials annouced for WC T20 Super 8 fixtures

Source: PTI
Last updated on: June 19, 2024 17:20 IST
IMAGE: Indian fans have a field time at the Nassau County Cricket Ground at New York.Photograph: ICC/X

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the umpires for the upcoming Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup. The English duo of Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth will officiate the titanic Group 1 Super Eight clash between India and Australia in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia on June 24.

India's Matches:

  •     vs Afghanistan (June 20): Rodney Tucker and Paul Reiffel (Australia) - on-field umpires, David Boon (match referee)
  •     vs Bangladesh (June 22): Michael Gough (England) and Adrian Holdstock (South Africa) - on-field umpires
  •     vs Australia (June 24): Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth (England) - on-field umpires, Jeff Crowe (match referee)


Other Notable Matches:

  •     USA vs South Africa (June 19): Chris Gaffaney (Emirates Elite Panel) and Richard Kettleborough (England) - on-field umpires, Joel Wilson (TV umpire)
  •     USA vs England (June 23): Chris Gaffaney (Emirates Elite Panel) and Joel Wilson (on-field umpires)
  •     Australia vs Bangladesh: Richard Illingworth and Michael Gough (England) - on-field umpires
  •     England vs West Indies: Nitin Menon (India) and Ahsan Raza (Pakistan) - on-field umpires, Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid (Bangladesh) - TV umpire (also on-field umpire for England vs South Africa)


Debuts and Milestones:

  •     Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid becomes the first Bangladeshi official at a T20 World Cup (TV umpire for England vs West Indies, on-field umpire for England vs South Africa)
  •     Allahudien Paleker makes his senior men's tournament debut as the fourth umpire for the USA vs South Africa match.
  •     Jeff Crowe will be the match referee for several high-profile matches, including England vs West Indies, England vs South Africa, and India vs Australia.


     Super 8s – Match Official appointments:

     June 19: USA v South Africa (Antigua)
     Referee: Ranjan Madugalle
     On-field Umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Richard Kettleborough
     TV Umpire: Joel Wilson
     Fourth Umpire: Langton Rusere

     June 19: England v West Indies (St Lucia)
     Referee: Jeff Crowe
     On-field Umpires: Nitin Menon and Ahsan Raza
     TV Umpire: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid
     Fourth Umpire: Chris Brown

     June 20: Afghanistan v India (Barbados)
     Referee: David Boon
     On-field Umpires: Rodney Tucker and Paul Reiffel
     TV Umpire: Allahudien Paleker
     Fourth Umpire: Alex Wharf

     June 20: Australia v Bangladesh (Antigua)
     Referee: Richie Richardson
     On-field Umpires: Richard Illingworth and Michael Gough
     TV Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
     Fourth Umpire: Adrian Holstock

     June 21: England v South Africa (St Lucia)
     Referee: Jeff Crowe
     On-field Umpires: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and Chris Brown
     TV Umpire: Joel Wilson
     Fourth Umpire: Chris Gaffaney

     June 21: USA v West Indies (Barbados)
     Referee: David Boon
     On-field Umpires: Paul Reiffel and Allahuddien Paleker
     TV Umpire: Rodney Tucker
     Fourth Umpire: Alex Wharf

     June 22: India v Bangladesh (Antigua)
     Referee: Ranjan Madugalle
     On-field Umpires: Michael Gough and Adrian Holdstock
     TV Umpire: Langton Rusere
     Fourth Umpire: Richard Kettleborough

     June 22: Afghanistan v Australia (St Vincent)
     Referee: Richie Richardson
     On-field Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena and Ahsan Raza
     TV Umpire: Richard Illingworth
     Fourth Umpire: Nitin Menon

     June 23: USA v England (Barbados)
     Referee: David Boon
     On-field Umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Joel Wilson
     TV Umpire: Paul Reiffel
     Fourth Umpire: Allahudien Paleker

     June 23: West Indies v South Africa (Antigua)
     Referee: Ranjan Madugalle
     On-field Umpires: Rodney Tucker and Alex Wharf
     TV Umpire: Chris Brown
     Fourth Umpire: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid

     June 24: Australia v India (St Lucia)
     Referee: Jeff Crowe
     On-field Umpires: Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth
     TV Umpire: Michael Gough
     Fourth Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena

     June 24: Afghanistan v Bangladesh (St Vincent)
     Referee: Richie Richardson
     On-field Umpires: Langton Rusere and Nitin Menon
     TV Umpire: Adrian Holdstock
     Fourth Umpire: Ahsan Raza

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
