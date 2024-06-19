Match Officials annouced for WC T20 Super 8 fixtures

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the umpires for the upcoming Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup. The English duo of Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth will officiate the titanic Group 1 Super Eight clash between India and Australia in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia on June 24.
India's Matches:
- vs Afghanistan (June 20): Rodney Tucker and Paul Reiffel (Australia) - on-field umpires, David Boon (match referee)
- vs Bangladesh (June 22): Michael Gough (England) and Adrian Holdstock (South Africa) - on-field umpires
- vs Australia (June 24): Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth (England) - on-field umpires, Jeff Crowe (match referee)
Other Notable Matches:
- USA vs South Africa (June 19): Chris Gaffaney (Emirates Elite Panel) and Richard Kettleborough (England) - on-field umpires, Joel Wilson (TV umpire)
- USA vs England (June 23): Chris Gaffaney (Emirates Elite Panel) and Joel Wilson (on-field umpires)
- Australia vs Bangladesh: Richard Illingworth and Michael Gough (England) - on-field umpires
- England vs West Indies: Nitin Menon (India) and Ahsan Raza (Pakistan) - on-field umpires, Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid (Bangladesh) - TV umpire (also on-field umpire for England vs South Africa)
Debuts and Milestones:
- Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid becomes the first Bangladeshi official at a T20 World Cup (TV umpire for England vs West Indies, on-field umpire for England vs South Africa)
- Allahudien Paleker makes his senior men's tournament debut as the fourth umpire for the USA vs South Africa match.
- Jeff Crowe will be the match referee for several high-profile matches, including England vs West Indies, England vs South Africa, and India vs Australia.
Super 8s – Match Official appointments:
June 19: USA v South Africa (Antigua)
Referee: Ranjan Madugalle
On-field Umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Richard Kettleborough
TV Umpire: Joel Wilson
Fourth Umpire: Langton Rusere
June 19: England v West Indies (St Lucia)
Referee: Jeff Crowe
On-field Umpires: Nitin Menon and Ahsan Raza
TV Umpire: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid
Fourth Umpire: Chris Brown
June 20: Afghanistan v India (Barbados)
Referee: David Boon
On-field Umpires: Rodney Tucker and Paul Reiffel
TV Umpire: Allahudien Paleker
Fourth Umpire: Alex Wharf
June 20: Australia v Bangladesh (Antigua)
Referee: Richie Richardson
On-field Umpires: Richard Illingworth and Michael Gough
TV Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Fourth Umpire: Adrian Holstock
June 21: England v South Africa (St Lucia)
Referee: Jeff Crowe
On-field Umpires: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and Chris Brown
TV Umpire: Joel Wilson
Fourth Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
June 21: USA v West Indies (Barbados)
Referee: David Boon
On-field Umpires: Paul Reiffel and Allahuddien Paleker
TV Umpire: Rodney Tucker
Fourth Umpire: Alex Wharf
June 22: India v Bangladesh (Antigua)
Referee: Ranjan Madugalle
On-field Umpires: Michael Gough and Adrian Holdstock
TV Umpire: Langton Rusere
Fourth Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
June 22: Afghanistan v Australia (St Vincent)
Referee: Richie Richardson
On-field Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena and Ahsan Raza
TV Umpire: Richard Illingworth
Fourth Umpire: Nitin Menon
June 23: USA v England (Barbados)
Referee: David Boon
On-field Umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Joel Wilson
TV Umpire: Paul Reiffel
Fourth Umpire: Allahudien Paleker
June 23: West Indies v South Africa (Antigua)
Referee: Ranjan Madugalle
On-field Umpires: Rodney Tucker and Alex Wharf
TV Umpire: Chris Brown
Fourth Umpire: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid
June 24: Australia v India (St Lucia)
Referee: Jeff Crowe
On-field Umpires: Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth
TV Umpire: Michael Gough
Fourth Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
June 24: Afghanistan v Bangladesh (St Vincent)
Referee: Richie Richardson
On-field Umpires: Langton Rusere and Nitin Menon
TV Umpire: Adrian Holdstock
Fourth Umpire: Ahsan Raza