Match Officials annouced for WC T20 Super 8 fixtures

IMAGE: Indian fans have a field time at the Nassau County Cricket Ground at New York. Photograph: ICC/X

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the umpires for the upcoming Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup. The English duo of Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth will officiate the titanic Group 1 Super Eight clash between India and Australia in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia on June 24.



India's Matches:





vs Afghanistan (June 20): Rodney Tucker and Paul Reiffel (Australia) - on-field umpires, David Boon (match referee)

vs Bangladesh (June 22): Michael Gough (England) and Adrian Holdstock (South Africa) - on-field umpires

vs Australia (June 24): Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth (England) - on-field umpires, Jeff Crowe (match referee)



Other Notable Matches:





USA vs South Africa (June 19): Chris Gaffaney (Emirates Elite Panel) and Richard Kettleborough (England) - on-field umpires, Joel Wilson (TV umpire)

USA vs England (June 23): Chris Gaffaney (Emirates Elite Panel) and Joel Wilson (on-field umpires)

Australia vs Bangladesh: Richard Illingworth and Michael Gough (England) - on-field umpires

England vs West Indies: Nitin Menon (India) and Ahsan Raza (Pakistan) - on-field umpires, Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid (Bangladesh) - TV umpire (also on-field umpire for England vs South Africa)



Debuts and Milestones:





Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid becomes the first Bangladeshi official at a T20 World Cup (TV umpire for England vs West Indies, on-field umpire for England vs South Africa)

Allahudien Paleker makes his senior men's tournament debut as the fourth umpire for the USA vs South Africa match.

Jeff Crowe will be the match referee for several high-profile matches, including England vs West Indies, England vs South Africa, and India vs Australia.



Super 8s – Match Official appointments:



June 19: USA v South Africa (Antigua)

Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

On-field Umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Richard Kettleborough

TV Umpire: Joel Wilson

Fourth Umpire: Langton Rusere



June 19: England v West Indies (St Lucia)

Referee: Jeff Crowe

On-field Umpires: Nitin Menon and Ahsan Raza

TV Umpire: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid

Fourth Umpire: Chris Brown



June 20: Afghanistan v India (Barbados)

Referee: David Boon

On-field Umpires: Rodney Tucker and Paul Reiffel

TV Umpire: Allahudien Paleker

Fourth Umpire: Alex Wharf



June 20: Australia v Bangladesh (Antigua)

Referee: Richie Richardson

On-field Umpires: Richard Illingworth and Michael Gough

TV Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena

Fourth Umpire: Adrian Holstock



June 21: England v South Africa (St Lucia)

Referee: Jeff Crowe

On-field Umpires: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and Chris Brown

TV Umpire: Joel Wilson

Fourth Umpire: Chris Gaffaney



June 21: USA v West Indies (Barbados)

Referee: David Boon

On-field Umpires: Paul Reiffel and Allahuddien Paleker

TV Umpire: Rodney Tucker

Fourth Umpire: Alex Wharf



June 22: India v Bangladesh (Antigua)

Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

On-field Umpires: Michael Gough and Adrian Holdstock

TV Umpire: Langton Rusere

Fourth Umpire: Richard Kettleborough



June 22: Afghanistan v Australia (St Vincent)

Referee: Richie Richardson

On-field Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena and Ahsan Raza

TV Umpire: Richard Illingworth

Fourth Umpire: Nitin Menon



June 23: USA v England (Barbados)

Referee: David Boon

On-field Umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Joel Wilson

TV Umpire: Paul Reiffel

Fourth Umpire: Allahudien Paleker



June 23: West Indies v South Africa (Antigua)

Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

On-field Umpires: Rodney Tucker and Alex Wharf

TV Umpire: Chris Brown

Fourth Umpire: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid



June 24: Australia v India (St Lucia)

Referee: Jeff Crowe

On-field Umpires: Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth

TV Umpire: Michael Gough

Fourth Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena



June 24: Afghanistan v Bangladesh (St Vincent)

Referee: Richie Richardson

On-field Umpires: Langton Rusere and Nitin Menon

TV Umpire: Adrian Holdstock

Fourth Umpire: Ahsan Raza