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ICC Confirms Early 2028 Window for LA Olympics Cricket Qualifiers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho October 23, 2026 16:24 IST 3 Minutes Read
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The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially scheduled the qualifiers for the highly anticipated Los Angeles Olympics cricket competition for January-February 2028, marking cricket's return to the Games after over a century.

Cricket will be return to the Olympics after 100 years at LA 2028

IMAGE: Cricket will be returning to the Olympic Games after 100 years at LA 2028. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points

  • Qualifiers for the Los Angeles Olympics cricket competition (men's and women's) are scheduled for January-February 2028.
  • The 2029 World Test Championship final will be held in England from June 8 to 12.
  • Cricket is making its return to the Olympics in 2028 after more than a century.
  • Australia, India, South Africa, and Great Britain have already qualified for the women's event based on T20 World Cup performance.
  • Hosts USA can participate if they rank in the top 15 during the qualification period, otherwise their spot will be reallocated.
 

The qualifiers for the Los Angeles Olympics' cricket competition will take place in January-February 2028, a media report has stated. According to Cricinfo, the window for the qualifiers for both men and women "feature in a global events list that the ICC shared with its member boards after meetings in October in Dubai." It also stated that the 2029 World Test Championship final will take place in England from June 8 to 12.

Upcoming ICC Events

"Overall, there are 12 men's, seven women's and five Under-19 events (including qualifiers) currently scheduled between the 2027 and the 2031 ODI World Cups. While several marquee events were already finalised by the ICC in 2021, multiple tournaments have now been assigned dates even as some dots remain to be connected," the report said.

Cricket will be returning to the Olympics after over 100 years in the 2028 Games.

Qualification Criteria

Australia, India, South Africa and Great Britain have already qualified for the women's event as the highest-ranked teams from their respective continents based on their performance at the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

In the men's competition, the top four teams as on December 31 this year from Africa, Asia, Europe and Oceania will make the cut. Hosts USA were declared eligible to participate in both the men's and women's events if they finish in the top 15 of the rankings during the qualification period from June 30, 2026 to December 31, 2026.

"If the host (USA) does not meet the ranking criteria by 31 Dec 2026, that spot is reallocated based on the ICC Women's Champions Trophy 2027 standings (cut-off 1 March 2027)," Cricinfo quoted the ICC communication to member countries in October. The qualifiers will each feature eight countries to be finalised by ICC based on the international rankings.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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