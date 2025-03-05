HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Ian Healy slams Cooper Connolly's poor shot-selection

Ian Healy slams Cooper Connolly's poor shot-selection

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 05, 2025 11:29 IST

x

Australia opener Cooper Connolly walks back to the pavilion after being caught by wicketkeeper K L Rahul off the bowling of Mohammed Shami in the Champions Trophy semi-final in Dubai on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Australia opener Cooper Connolly walks back to the pavilion after being caught by wicketkeeper K L Rahul off the bowling of Mohammed Shami in the Champions Trophy semi-final in Dubai on Tuesday. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Former Australia wicket-keeping great Ian Healy has questioned the tactical acumen of Cooper Connolly, saying he was "angry" with the way the opener handled India's pace spearhead Mohammed Shami in the Champions Trophy semi-final in Dubai.

Connolly, a late addition to Australia’s squad and a surprise pick to open the batting against Rohit Sharma's side ahead of Jake Fraser-McGurk in the last-four clash on Tuesday, was dismissed for a nine-ball duck by Shami.

 

India defeated Steve Smith's side by four wickets, with Virat Kohli's brilliance shining through on a slow wicket to make the final.

"I got so angry. (Opening partner) Travis Head was gesturing about how slow the wicket was to his partner (Connolly)," said Healy on SEN Radio.

Australia were expecting Connolly to rise to the occasion, but the batter, playing only his fourth ODI, edged one behind the stumps.

"Cooper Connolly just kept swinging. In those conditions, you have to work the ball around into gaps and not swing (for the fences). He faced nine balls for nought. A duck and he played and missed at the first eight and then nicked the ninth," said Healy.

Australia were dismissed for 264 in 49.3 overs, India chasing down the target with 11 deliveries to spare.

"Mohammad Shami was the bowler and I was just getting so angry. It was such poor thinking and when you're batting in tough conditions, you have got to work hard. He was swiping away, square on the off-side and just not watching the ball at all."

Healy added that the opener wasn't even watching the ball and kept missing the line.

Though Smith and Alex Carey scored half-centuries, the momentum in Australia's batting was missing after the setback of losing Connolly early.

"There were three-and-a-half hours of hard work (to be had there) and it was just reckless thinking rather than getting the ball on the bat and using your footwork.

"Connolly's footwork was absent, his shot selection was poor and his technique of the shot was poor because he wasn't watching the ball. His head was watching the gap (in the field) where he thought the ball was going to go and he kept missing it all the time," added Healy.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Chase Master Kohli's Record Blitz
Chase Master Kohli's Record Blitz
Shami's Amazing Record In ICC Knockouts
Shami's Amazing Record In ICC Knockouts
Gambhir hoping India produces 'perfect game' in final
Gambhir hoping India produces 'perfect game' in final
'What If Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood Were Playing?'
'What If Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood Were Playing?'
'Just rotating strike' the key to Kohli's masterclass
'Just rotating strike' the key to Kohli's masterclass

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

17 Bollywood Golden Temple Visits

webstory image 2

India's 8 Most Beautiful Streets

webstory image 3

Chicken Noodles Soup With Walnut Pesto

VIDEOS

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar arrives in Sirsa1:17

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar arrives in Sirsa

Trump reaches the US Parliament, huge applause in welcome6:25

Trump reaches the US Parliament, huge applause in welcome

One family made Rs 30 cr profit during Kumbh: Yogi3:06

One family made Rs 30 cr profit during Kumbh: Yogi

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD