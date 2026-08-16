Ian Bishop hails Bangladesh's 'momentous' Test win over Australia

Ian Bishop called Bangladesh’s historic nine-wicket Test victory over Australia a "momentous achievement," praising the team’s performance and singling out pacer Hasan Mahmud for special recognition.

IMAGE: Bangladesh fans celebrate the win over Australia in the first Test in Darwin on Sunday. Photograph: Bangladesh Cricket/X

Key Points Bangladesh became only the third Asian team, after India and Pakistan, to win a Test in Australia.

Ian Bishop called Bangladesh's win a ‘momentous achievement’ reserving special mention for pace bowler Hasan Mahmud and coach Phil Simmons.

Hasan Mahmud took nine wickets in the match, including 6/55 in Australia’s first innings.

Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop hailed Bangladesh’s "momentous achievement" after their stunning nine-wicket win over Australia in the first Test in Darwin on Sunday.

The victory was one of Bangladesh's biggest results in Test cricket and made them only the third Asian team, after India and Pakistan, to win a Test on Australian soil.

Bishop Hails Mahmud and Simmons

Bishop praised the entire Bangladesh side on 'X' and singled out fast bowler Hasan Mahmud for special praise. He described Mahmud as a "very good line bowler" and lauded his "lovely, efficient and upright action".

Bishop also lauded coach Phil Simmons and the Bangladesh squad, saying the team and the people of Bangladesh deserved recognition for the achievement.

"Momentous achievement for Bangladesh Cricket, and the people of Bangladesh. Surely they're deserving of their flowers and just recognition now from those from whom it has previously been too sparse. Many contributors: Mehidy, Tanzid etc. But Hasan Mahmud in particular has been a very good line bowler for several years now when fully healthy, and possesses a lovely, efficient, upright action. Happy for coach Phil Simmons and his squad. #EXCELLENT," Bishop posted.

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Bangladesh Overwhelm Australia

Australia were bowled out for 198 after choosing to bat first. Steve Smith top-scored with 71 off 109 balls, but Mahmud led Bangladesh’s attack with 6/55, while Taskin Ahmed took 2/55.

Bangladesh then dominated the first innings. Tanzid Hasan scored a historic 101 off 197 balls, while captain Najmul Hossain Shanto made 84 and Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored 65. Bangladesh reached 426 to take a commanding 228-run lead.

Australia fought back in the second innings after slipping to 73/3. Cameron Green scored 104 off 201 balls, while Smith made 44 and Alex Carey 30. Their efforts lifted Australia to 283, giving Bangladesh a target of only 56.

Miraz took 5/66 and Mahmud claimed 3/56 as Bangladesh wrapped up the match on Day 4. They chased down the target of 57 without losing their composure, completing a historic nine-wicket victory.

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