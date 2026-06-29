Ian Bishop flags structural flaws after India Women's early exit from T20 World Cup

Ian Bishop said India Women must develop more fast bowlers, wrist spinners and power-hitters through the WPL, highlighting lack of balance and depth as key reasons for their T20 World Cup early exit.

IMAGE: India Women suffered two losses, against South Africa and Australia, to make an early exit from the T20 World Cup. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points Ian Bishop said India must use the Women’s Premier League to develop more fast bowlers, wrist spinners and power-hitters to build a balanced squad capable of succeeding in global T20 cricket.

The former West Indies pacer highlighted tactical concerns from India’s T20 World Cup exit, stressing the need for better batting flexibility, stronger pace options and improved squad balance.

Bishop added that while the WPL is beginning to show positive signs in nurturing talent, its full impact on producing elite all-rounders and finishers will take more time to materialise.

Indian women's cricket ecosystem will have to develop more fast bowlers and wrist spinners through the Women's Premier League (WPL) in order to garner success in the shortest format on global stage, said former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop on Monday.

With the reigning ODI world champions making a first round exit in the Women's T20 World Cup, Bishop said India will need a bigger pool of fast bowlers, wrist spinners as well as dynamic power-hitters.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side crashed out in the group stage after losing to South Africa and then by six wickets to Australia on Sunday, finishing with two defeats in four matches.

Bishop calls for stronger bowling pool

"In the WPL, you still have to position teams in a way where you want the overseas players coming in, but also ensure that as T20 internationals demand a number of your key positions, still have to be influenced by Indian selections," Bishop, an ICC Women's T20 World Cup expert, said on JioStar's Media Day.

"...because when you go on to the world stage, you don't have that foreign assistance - it's your national team."

Bishop questioned India's decision to hold back Richa Ghosh in their batting innings against Australia especially when Jemimah Rodrigues was struggling.

"I wonder if Richa Ghosh could have come in a little bit earlier, where Jemimah was struggling to get the ball away, those are little points to look back on," he said.

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Balance and power key for India’s growth

Bishop said while India were unfortunate with injuries to some key players, they need to be able to bring in more balance in their squad.

"They (India) were unfortunate with injuries, (with) Shreyanka Patil going out and they need some pace additions; not just being a former fast bowler, but I think generally," he said.

"I asked Charlie Dean about this, (and) I've been talking about the Australians and how they have managed to win six T20 World Cups."

"With a little bit more balance in the bowling attack, with a little bit more pace, cutting edge in addition to the spinners is one thing. In T20 cricket now, where Australia have been very good in winning six titles, is the power in their batting. India do have a little bit of that, but they need more," Bishop added.

WPL impact still a work in progress

Bishop said India, however, will have to wait a little more longer to see the full impact of WPL.

"You're starting to see some of the benefits of the WPL. This is still a very young tournament - a handful of years being around - but you're starting to see some spinoffs of that where young women in India are starting to see more and more cricket as a career option.

"(The) WPL, given the vastness of the nation, is a great thing. But you're still going to have to wait a little bit longer to see the full impact of that."

When asked if WPL is yet to produce format-specific players for India, Bishop said even the IPL did not have as many Indian all-rounders and finishers which it has now compared to the time it began.

"We're starting to see a little bit of an evolution in that, where India are starting to produce their own all-rounders who are finishing games with the bat and (those) who can bowl a bit of seam, and that still needs growth," he pointed out.

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West Indies have their task cut out against Australia

Bishop, meanwhile, said the West Indies will have to be at their best against Australia in the semifinal.

"The West Indies are going to have to lift their game significantly and it's capable for Hayley Matthews, who hasn't really fired yet, for Deandra Dottin, who hasn't really fired yet."

"Some of them are going to have to stand tall, simply because Australia have decent enough bowling resources, very experienced in the spin department and their batting depth and power is amongst the best in the game."

Bishop said while he is impressed with South African team's doggedness, he wants to see more on their bench strength.

"These are a group of very good players, but you want your bench strength behind them within your domestic structure to be able to continue feeding because these players won't be around forever," he added.